5 Best Alan Ritchson TV Shows That Aren't Reacher, Ranked

Get lost, Jason Momoa: Alan Ritchson is the real Aquaman as far as "Smallville" fans are concerned. In four episodes throughout the back half of the show, the star played a young Arthur Curry. He later described the role to the Happy Sad Confused podcast as his first big break, and said his performance was driven by "pure instincts" due to his total lack of acting expertise at the time.

Ritchson also revealed the role taught him a harsh lesson about Hollywood, because the show's network led him to think he was getting his own spin-off series but failed to follow through. He explained that, due in part to the change in the show's network from The WB to The CW, he was suddenly "yanked" from the "Aquaman" spin-off project. The "Aquaman" pilot episode would be produced without Ritchson (and then get scrapped).

"Nothing is a sure thing in this business," Ritchson explained. "I learned to hold so loosely to every opportunity that came, to where I would never get too excited ... It just helps me navigate this business in a more grounded way. And I learned that right out of the gate with a real tough loss." Ritchson would ultimately have to wait a while longer before he could become a true star, but "Smallville" was his first step down that road.