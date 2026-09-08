What To Watch Tuesday: Snowfall Spin-Off Debuts, Jeopardy! Masters Winner Revealed, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" debuts, "Jeopardy! Masters" declares a winner, and Lauren Graham visits "Cocktail Wars."
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Showtimes for September 8, 2026
DANG!
Series premiere: After their sister Ruthie blows up her perfect life, Andrew and Eunice show her the fun in being flawed as she helps them adult in this animated sitcom; voices include Stephanie Hsu, Andrew Law, and Poppy Liu.
Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav
In this unruly stand-up special, the comedian imagines becoming a "dirtbag" uncle, roasts the health care system, and warns of the risks of living your best life.
Untold: Mr. T – I Pity the Fool
Before the gold chains, mohawk, and Hollywood fame of "The A-Team" and "Rocky III," there was Laurence Tureaud. This documentary reveals the origin story behind one of the most unlikely and beloved icons in entertainment.
The Varnell Hill Show
A synopsis was not made available ahead of press time.
America's Got Talent
Akria, Bird & Byron, Cameron Logsdon, Cesar Dias, Jesse Joe, Lara D, Rubén Roldán, Travis Garland, Unitree, and Young & Strange perform in the final night of live quarterfinals; America's votes reveal which final three acts move on and fill the last remaining spots in the semi-finals.
Jeopardy! Masters
Season 4 finale: One top-ranked contestant is named champion.
Kitchen Nightmares
Gordon steps in to help revive a neighborhood favorite with a stunning transformation and a fully revamped kitchen — but an opening-day emergency threatens to undo everything.
Love It or List It
Season 21 finale: A couple with three kids has now outgrown their 130-year-old home; he believes moving into a bigger place is best, but she can't imagine leaving their community.
The Real Housewives of New York City
Season 16 premiere: Jessel throws a Lunar New Year party to leave behind a year of loss; Sai opens up about her marriage; Hailey shares her unconventional life.
Assisted Living
Season 7 premiere: Reginald grows uneasy when a familiar face resurfaces at Pleasant Days; Vinny's kinky curiosity lands him in trouble with the unpredictable Deja Rey.
Bobby Flay's The Line
Series premiere: The competition pits Flay and his team of chefs Antonia Lofaso, Michael Jenkins, and Claudette Zepeda against acclaimed restaurant staffs in a real-time dinner service, with visiting teams competing for a $25,000 prize.
The Drop: A Snowfall Saga
Series premiere: Set in 1990s Los Angeles, the "Snowfall" spin-off follows Wanda (Gail Bean) and Leon (Isaiah John) as they fight to take West Coast rap mainstream while gang wars erupt and record labels move to exploit hip hop culture for their own gain.
Cocktail Wars
The one and only Lauren Graham drops by to join Joey, Lance, and Melissa for coffee, eggs, and all things brunch.