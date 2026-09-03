Fox News Shocker: Maria Bartiromo Out — Read Statement
Maria Bartiromo is out at Fox News, effective immediately, TVLine has learned.
"We thank Maria for her work over the last 12-and-a-half years and wish her all the best on her next chapter," Fox News Media said in a statement.
The final episode of "Mornings With Maria" aired Thursday, September 3, on Fox Business Network. Beginning Friday, the 6-9 a.m. ET time slot will be occupied by the newly titled "Mornings With Fox Business," featuring a rotating lineup of anchors.
Meanwhile, "Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street" will be rebranded as "FBN's Wall Street," with Cheryl Casone hosting this Friday's installment and rotating anchors taking over thereafter. Fox Business says an updated weekday programming schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.
Over on Fox News Channel, Jason Chaffetz will fill in on "Sunday Morning Futures" this Sunday at 10 a.m. ET. A permanent replacement for Bartiromo will be announced at a later date.
A History of Bartiromo's Broadcast Career
A two-time Emmy winner, Bartiromo began her career as a producer at CNN before joining CNBC in 1993, where she served as host of "Closing Bell" and "On the Money With Maria Bartiromo." She was the first television journalist to broadcast live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
After 20 years at CNBC, she made the jump to Fox News and became a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump during his first term in the White House.
Bartiromo was also among the Fox hosts whose broadcasts were cited in Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against the network over false claims about the company's voting machines following the 2020 presidential election. Fox ultimately agreed to pay Dominion $787.5 million to settle the case and acknowledged that certain claims aired by the network about Dominion were false.
She last appeared on Fox News and Fox Business on August 9, per Deadline.