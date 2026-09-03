Fox News Shocker: Maria Bartiromo Out — Read Statement

Maria Bartiromo is out at Fox News, effective immediately, TVLine has learned.

"We thank Maria for her work over the last 12-and-a-half years and wish her all the best on her next chapter," Fox News Media said in a statement.

The final episode of "Mornings With Maria" aired Thursday, September 3, on Fox Business Network. Beginning Friday, the 6-9 a.m. ET time slot will be occupied by the newly titled "Mornings With Fox Business," featuring a rotating lineup of anchors.

Meanwhile, "Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street" will be rebranded as "FBN's Wall Street," with Cheryl Casone hosting this Friday's installment and rotating anchors taking over thereafter. Fox Business says an updated weekday programming schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Over on Fox News Channel, Jason Chaffetz will fill in on "Sunday Morning Futures" this Sunday at 10 a.m. ET. A permanent replacement for Bartiromo will be announced at a later date.