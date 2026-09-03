Save The Dates: Supergirl Hits Streaming, HBO Max's Band Of Brothers Doc, And More

After flying into theaters this summer, "Supergirl" is landing on the small screen.

The DC Comics film starring Milly Alcock will make its streaming debut Thursday, September 10 on HBO Max, with a linear premiere on HBO following on Saturday, September 12 at 8 p.m.

Alcock ("House of the Dragon") stars as Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, a role she first played in last year's "Superman." The supporting cast includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, David Corenswet (reprising his role as Superman), and Jason Momoa (as bounty hunter Lobo).

"Supergirl" debuted in theaters in June, but was a disappointment at the box office, with just $126 million in worldwide grosses. ("Superman," by comparison, grossed more than $600 million worldwide.) "Supergirl" was also adapted as a TV series by The CW, with Melissa Benoist starring as Kara, which wrapped up a six-season run in 2021. (Check out our series finale recap.)