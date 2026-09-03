Save The Dates: Supergirl Hits Streaming, HBO Max's Band Of Brothers Doc, And More
After flying into theaters this summer, "Supergirl" is landing on the small screen.
The DC Comics film starring Milly Alcock will make its streaming debut Thursday, September 10 on HBO Max, with a linear premiere on HBO following on Saturday, September 12 at 8 p.m.
Alcock ("House of the Dragon") stars as Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, a role she first played in last year's "Superman." The supporting cast includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, David Corenswet (reprising his role as Superman), and Jason Momoa (as bounty hunter Lobo).
"Supergirl" debuted in theaters in June, but was a disappointment at the box office, with just $126 million in worldwide grosses. ("Superman," by comparison, grossed more than $600 million worldwide.) "Supergirl" was also adapted as a TV series by The CW, with Melissa Benoist starring as Kara, which wrapped up a six-season run in 2021. (Check out our series finale recap.)
In other scheduling news...
* The documentary "Band of Brothers: Legacy" will debut Wednesday, September 9 on HBO Max to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the acclaimed HBO miniseries "Band of Brothers." The documentary will feature new interviews with cast members like Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, Michael Cudlitz, and David Schwimmer as they "revisit the experience of making the series and explore its lasting cultural resonance," along with "never-before-seen archival footage and photographs of Easy Company and World War II."
* The Soul Train Awards will return to TV after a three-year hiatus on Friday, November 27 at 8 p.m. on CBS and BET, with a simulcast on BET HER, VH1, MTV2, and Logo. The historic music awards show "will celebrate the artists, music and enduring legacy of 'Soul Train' through a dynamic night of performances and special moments."
* Prime Video has released a teaser trailer for Season 3 of its international YA series "Maxton Hall — The World Between Us," premiering Wednesday, December 9 on the streamer: