Big Brother Decides Its First Season 28 Juror In Week 8 Eviction — Did An Icon Get The Boot?

We ought to start calling Rick Devens "Icarus," because he's flying a little too close to the California sun. (Rickarus? That anything?)

For weeks now, Devens and his fellow reality icons living in the "Big Brother" house have been an unstoppable force. If they aren't actually in power during a given week — and they often are — they're still theoretically in power, puppeteering other players' moves and convincing allies to do their bidding. (See: Drew voting out Mallory last week, a move I do believe will haunt him when this is all over.)

But such a dominant steamroll of Season 28 has led Devens, at least, to perhaps get too comfortable in this game, as evidenced by his volunteering to go on the block this week as a replacement nominee. Does he know nothing of pawns' fate in this game? Of pawns-who-volunteered-to-be-pawns' fate?! I suppose not, because there he's sat on the block for the past three days, appearing to only be occasionally nervous on the live feeds that he might get the boot if he remained up for eviction after the BB Blockbuster.

As Thursday's episode revealed to us, though, Devens should have been very, very nervous about the future of his "Big Brother" game this week — because if he didn't win the Blockbuster competition, he seemed poised to be evicted by a unanimous vote. Yes, unanimous! Not only did Devens' fellow Crossovers member Barrett plan to vote Devens out, given the chance, but even Dee and Angela — Dee and Angela! — seemed to understand they couldn't let this opportunity pass them by if Devens were sitting in one of those nomination armchairs on Eviction Night.