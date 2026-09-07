Quote Of The Day By Elizabeth Olsen: 'I Honestly Think I Could Be Happy Doing Any Job That's Collaborative With Lots Of People. There Are...'
Elizabeth Olsen's impressive acting career started with an incredible performance in the 2011 thriller "Martha Marcy May Marlene." Years later, the actor received worldwide recognition for playing Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing a considerable amount of complexity to the role. Olsen reprised her MCU role in the TV series "WandaVision," which is still considered one of the most unique entries in the franchise.
Apart from "WandaVision," Olsen has appeared in shows like "Sorry for Your Loss," "Love & Death," and "What If...?" Her filmography includes "Godzilla," "Wind River," "Ingrid Goes West," and "Eternity." Olsen has earned several award nominations for her roles, including nods for a Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe.
Olsen's commitment to nuanced characters has helped make her a steady presence across artistic mediums, which is why she is today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Elizabeth Olsen
"I honestly think I could be happy doing any job that's collaborative with lots of people. There are people skills that you develop, there's a lot of empathy you build, there's a lot of putting yourself in other people's shoes. And what you put in is what you receive! There's just so much that you get from working with a group of people intimately, and that's one of my favorite aspects of the job."
The above quote is from Olsen's 2022 interview with The Talks. While talking about the love and appreciation she has for her job, Olsen explained that collaborating with others is her favorite aspect of any gig.
"It feels more personal and more fulfilling," Olsen shared, adding that her attachment to certain professional experiences is fueled by "being a part of a team."
Deeper meaning of Elizabeth Olsen's quote — collaboration builds empathy
Anyone who is a part of a sprawling comic book franchise has to work with massive teams, and Olsen is no exception. Her work across Marvel projects, including "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," demands strategic collaboration with various people approaching the same character in distinct ways. Team-building requires empathy, a skill required by an actor putting themselves in someone else's shoes to bring a directorial vision to life.
In the aforementioned interview, Olsen highlighted the importance of ensuring that everyone is comfortable on set. "I care a lot about how I create the energy of a set, I care a lot about the people enjoying their job, and feeling respected," Olsen said. "I care about people treating each other with kindness."
More quotes from Elizabeth Olsen
- "I think it's important for people to gather as a community, to see other humans, be together in a space. That's why I like sports. I think it's really powerful for people to come together for something that they're excited about." — from a 2025 interview with InStyle
- "There's something about picking the frame and the speed of how you shoot [a film], that all those things will help you. And then on stage, you play everything that leads up to the moment—you have a momentum — whereas on set, you wait around for an hour and a half and they call you to do something epic ... [The art of performing is] stimulating. It's being alive. It's breaking up the mundane." — from a 2014 interview with Flaunt Magazine
- "I try to avoid [fame] at all costs. I'm hermetic in some ways. I show up for movies that I'm promoting, and I show up to work to shoot them. I always admire actors who can think of an element of their life as a character that they're performing. If they go to an event or a red carpet, they're performing this character. But I don't know how to do that, I just feel like this is who I am." — from a 2025 interview with Harper's Bazaar