What To Watch Sunday: Kit Harington In A Tale Of Two Cities, Marlow Murder Club Returns, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: "A Tale of Two Cities" gets a new adaptation, "The Marlow Murder Club" returns for Season 3, and Maggie goes for broke on "The Walking Dead: Dead City."
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Showtimes for September 6, 2026
Lioness
Neal tries to hold the family steady as Kaitlyn, Kyle, and the team bid to decode hints through a hidden network.
MLB Sunday Leadoff
Season 5 finale: The Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies, live from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
Big Brother
A new Head of Household nominates three houseguests for eviction.
Gossip to Die For
Under the public eye, a troubled detective races to solve a series of high-profile murders that are when published online; Susan Ateh, Roisin Browne, Hunter Del Valle Marfo, and Doña Croll, and Jay Rincon star.
The Marlow Murder Club
Season 3 premiere: When the Mayor dies in the middle of a meeting, Judith, Becks, and Suzie uncover lies, scandal, and blackmail.
WWE: Sunday Night's Main Event
Cody Rhodes goes to war with Randy Orton; Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Tatum Paxley take on Jade Cargill, Michinm, and B-Fab in a women's tag team match; Quavo performs.
A Tale of Two Cities
Limited series premiere: This four-part adaptation of the literary classic casts Mirren Mack as Lucie Manette, François Civil as Charles Darnay, and Kit Harington as Sydney Carton.
The Great Food Truck Race
Season 19 finale: After a sales day at the Louisville Slugger Museum, the final two teams battle for $50,000 at the legendary Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.
Hazardous History With Henry Winkler
Season 2 finale: From launching bikes off homemade ramps and braving sketchy amusement park rides, Winkler takes a hair-raising trip back to the close calls of the '70s.
Lanterns
Just when you think Will Macon can't get any odder, he does.
The Librarians: The Next Chapter
A distress call from Merlin leads the Librarians to a sleeping town, where they must hunt for a magical artifact while battling their darkest nightmares brought vividly to life.
Marble Hall Murders
Series premiere: Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) is hired to work on a continuation of the Atticus Pünd (Tim McMullan) novel series by a troubled young author, only to find herself a suspect when the job leads her into another murder case.
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th
After finding support from Teresa and Kyle, Lisa Barlow ruffles feathers when she delays the group’s travel schedule.
The Walking Dead: Dead City
As Negan faces his fate, Maggie pleads with him to save the community.
President Curtis
When Banks contracts malware, O'Doyle enters her computer brain to find a fix; Curtis gives the ghost of President Lincoln a gift that empowers him to settle his unfinished business.