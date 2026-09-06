Quotes Of The Week: Strange New Worlds, Ted Lasso, Stuart Fails, Dark Matter, And More

We'd never forget about Quotes of the Week — even on a holiday weekend!

In our list below — which rounds up the best TV sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Furious," "Big Brother," and "Chad Powers."

Also featured in this week's roundup: "Dark Matter" revisits life before the internet, Teresa Giudice makes a verbal gaffe on "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" fears another musical episode. Plus, we've got double doses of "Ted Lasso" and "Next Gen NYC."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, and Ryan Schwartz)