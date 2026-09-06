Quotes Of The Week: Strange New Worlds, Ted Lasso, Stuart Fails, Dark Matter, And More
We'd never forget about Quotes of the Week — even on a holiday weekend!
In our list below — which rounds up the best TV sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Furious," "Big Brother," and "Chad Powers."
Also featured in this week's roundup: "Dark Matter" revisits life before the internet, Teresa Giudice makes a verbal gaffe on "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" fears another musical episode. Plus, we've got double doses of "Ted Lasso" and "Next Gen NYC."
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, and Ryan Schwartz)
Dark Matter
"How are we supposed to watch stuff or listen to music or find stuff to buy?"
"In the time before... time. You know, like, your dad's and my generation? See, we had these things that were called stores. And we'd drive to them and like, go inside, and buy a physical album, or rent a DVD or a VHS. It was pretty cool."
After the Dessens touch down in a reality that doesn't have computers, Daniela (Jennifer Connelly) explains to her teenage son what life was like before the internet
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
"Do you hear that? Oh... are we back in the musical?"
A woozy Pike (Anson Mount) is worried he's in another musical episode — but surprise, it's a soap opera!
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
"We're laughing with each other, which is a fresh of breath air."
Teresa Giudice always gets her idioms slightly wrong — and we love her for it!
Next Gen NYC
"Being called a clown is not a compliment."
"Okay... jester."
"What even is a jester? I forget. What is a jester?"
[Attempts to look up the definition but mistakenly looks up "gesture"]
"A jester is a movement, usually of your hands, face, or body, that expresses something without using words... I feel like I'm a jester. What is he mad about?"
Based on the "RHUGT" quote that came before, can you tell Gia is Teresa Giudice's daughter?
Next Gen NYC (Bonus Quote!)
"What's the saying, like, the Eiffel Tower wasn't built in two days or something? Vatican City. The Vatican wasn't built in two days?"
Like Gia, Brooks faces his own linguistic hurdles
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe
"He's an engineer, looks like a garden gnome with a Beatles haircut."
Kripke (John Ross Bowie) describes Howard to Bizarro Bernadette
Ted Lasso
"Are you like Bart Simpson, always wearing the same shorts?"
"But at least I don't eat mine, right?"
"Do you think Bart eats his own shorts?"
"Good point. I guess he famously encourages other people to eat his shorts."
Ted's (Jason Sudeikis) efforts to avoid answering a question about his casual wear blow up in his face
Ted Lasso (Bonus Quote!)
"Start sharin', Cheech Marin... What's wrong, Tommy Chong?"
Ted (Jason Sudeikis) is all ears — and apparently a little high on wordplay — as Rebecca prepares to vent
Adults
"My sister wants my sperm!"
"Context? Any context would be lovely."
Paul Baker (Jack Innanen) is understandably alarmed by the way Anton (Owen Thiele) phrases his plan to donate sperm to his sister's wife so they can have a baby
Furious
"We need to search the premises."
"No. No one is going in without a warrant, or probable cause, or unless there's an exigent circumstance."
"Did you read that on the back of a f**kin' Popsicle stick?"
Danny (Scoot McNairy) has lost all patience with the Greenwich Police Department's annoying interference in his case
Chad Powers (Episode 1)
"What the hell are we doing here? What is a Pinocchio?"
"Code. It means Chad's nose came off under his helmet."
"Oh my f**k."
"Yeah."
"Your code word is a famous liar?"
"Don't poke holes in our complex methodology!"
Ricky (Perry Mattfeld) still cannot comprehend the lengths Danny (Frankie A. Rodriguez) and Russ are going to in order to keep up the Chad Powers ruse
Chad Powers (Episode 2)
"Where are we going?"
"It's tradition. The cheer captain always sleeps with the starting QB."
"Oh! Well, not all traditions are good. Like dueling... or geishas."
Chad (Glen Powell) desperately tries to avoid kissing Sasha (Becca Breitfeller) at the Bye Week party
Big Brother
"I have a song for the little one of the group! [To the tune of "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star"] Twinkle, twinkle, little Drew, Melody will not kiss you. Your cringe hair, way up high, you will never be her guy. She put you in the friend zone, Drew will likely die alone!"
All together now: Zzzing!