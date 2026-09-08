Quote Of The Day By Jodie Foster: 'I Think We Are In An Era Of Identity Searching. So This Idea That We Have To Attach To One Identity Over...'

Jodie Foster began her long and illustrious career in a string of Disney films before going on to earn an Academy Award nomination for her role in Martin Scorsese's "Taxi Driver." That recognition helped pave the way for roles in films like "Bugsy Malone" and "The Accused." Foster is now best known for playing FBI rookie Clarice Starling in 1991's "The Silence of the Lambs." The actor has received two Oscars, three BAFTA awards, four Golden Globes, and a Primetime Emmy for her work.

On the television front, Foster has made guest appearances in shows like "Gunsmoke," "The Addams Family," and "The X-Files." She notably played Liz Danvers in Season 4 of "True Detective," which followed the eerie disappearance of a research group at an Arctic station. She has also directed episodes of "Orange is the New Black" and "House of Cards."

In front of the camera, Foster has always been able to infuese her characters with emotional intelligence, which is why she is today's quote of the day.