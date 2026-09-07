What To Watch Monday: The Librarians Wraps, XL Beat Shazam Finale, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "The Librarians" reaches the end its latest chapter, "Beat Shazam" delivers a supersized finale, and CBS hosts the ultimate tailgate.
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
Showtimes for September 7, 2026
Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office
The six-part docuseries explores the enduring legacy and fandom of "The Office"; cast and creatives interviewed include Kathy Bates, Seth Rogen, and Andy Buckley.
Futurama
Nibbler is chosen for a one-way mission to observe a dying universe.
All American
Cassius is forced to choose between his immediate family and the Bakers as the showcase and the Baker family crisis build to new levels.
America's Tailgate on CBS
The Nashville-based special will feature correspondent Whitney Cummings; performances by Chase Rice, Gabby Barrett, John Legend, and Sheryl Crow; and special appearances by NFL MVP Josh Allen and "The NFL Today" analysts Kyle Long and Russell Wilson; Nate Burleson and Melanie Collins host.
Beat Shazam
Season 8 finale: The U.S. Navy, the Coast Guard, and E.R. nurses face off; the show celebrates its 100th episode.
Below Deck Mediterranean
A new deckhand joins the boat, leading Joe to confront Nathan; Gen flirts with Cooper, straining her friendship with Kat; Joy receives a gift from a secret admirer.
Sunday Night Baseball
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the San Francisco Giants.
Top of the World
The documentary tells the story of Windows on the World — the legendary restaurant atop the World Trade Center that became both a symbol of New York City's resurgence in the 1970s and one of the most celebrated restaurants in America — whose story came to a devastating end on September 11, 2001.
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Mac, Dennis, and Dee strive to conquest their way onto the Quilt of Legends at the local Renaissance Faire; Charlie discovers a love of luting; Frank tries to acquire the faire from old foes.
The Librarians: The Next Chapter
Season 2 finale: The Librarians face their deadliest mission yet when a power-hungry Merlin returns to Camelot, determined to rewrite both the past and the future.