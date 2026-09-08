Save The Dates: Drunk History Returns, Fallon On Sundays, And More
"Drunk History" is getting back on the sauce.
Comedy Central is reviving the comedy series for three new short-form episodes, its first original installments since ending its six-season run in 2019. The episodes will roll out on Comedy Central's YouTube channel beginning Tuesday, September 15, starting with a retelling of Madonna's legendary performance at the inaugural MTV Video Music Awards, with Meghan Trainor playing the Queen of Pop.
The other installments will spotlight Frances Perkins, the unsung architect of FDR's New Deal, and the lifelong battle between two men to create the world's largest ball of twine. Among the performers appearing across the three episodes are Steve Agee, Tim Baltz, Seth Green, Colin Hanks, Jack McBrayer, Chris Parnell, Johnny Pemberton, Daryl Sabara, Mae Whitman, and "Weird Al" Yankovic, with Lisa Gilroy, Patton Oswalt, and Marisha Ray serving as narrators.
In other scheduling news...
- "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" will return to Sunday nights with four special episodes airing after NBC's "Sunday Night Football" and local news, beginning September 27 with guests Sylvester Stallone and Luke Bryan. Additional Sunday installments will air November 8, November 15, and January 10, with guests to be announced.
- "The Real Housewives of Potomac" Season 11 premieres Sunday, October 11 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Stacey Rusch, and Tia Glover return, while Courtney Ajinça joins the cast, "bringing her over-the-top flair and resilient energy to the friend group." Watch a sneak peek:
- PBS Masterpiece has released a trailer for "All Creatures Great and Small" Season 7, premiering Sunday, January 17 at 9 p.m.