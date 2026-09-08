Save The Dates: Drunk History Returns, Fallon On Sundays, And More

"Drunk History" is getting back on the sauce.

Comedy Central is reviving the comedy series for three new short-form episodes, its first original installments since ending its six-season run in 2019. The episodes will roll out on Comedy Central's YouTube channel beginning Tuesday, September 15, starting with a retelling of Madonna's legendary performance at the inaugural MTV Video Music Awards, with Meghan Trainor playing the Queen of Pop.

The other installments will spotlight Frances Perkins, the unsung architect of FDR's New Deal, and the lifelong battle between two men to create the world's largest ball of twine. Among the performers appearing across the three episodes are Steve Agee, Tim Baltz, Seth Green, Colin Hanks, Jack McBrayer, Chris Parnell, Johnny Pemberton, Daryl Sabara, Mae Whitman, and "Weird Al" Yankovic, with Lisa Gilroy, Patton Oswalt, and Marisha Ray serving as narrators.