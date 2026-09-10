ESPN Hockey Analyst Barry Melrose Dead At 70

Barry Melrose, who transitioned from NHL player and coach to ESPN hockey analyst, has died at the age of 70.

Melrose passed away on Wednesday, his wife Cindy told ESPN. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2023 and retired from the network that same year.

After his NHL playing career wrapped up in the 1980s, Melrose turned to coaching, leading the Los Angeles Kings — with star player Wayne Gretzky — to the Stanley Cup Final in 1993. He joined ESPN in 1996, eventually serving as the network's primary hockey analyst, offering color commentary during games as well as studio analysis. He briefly stepped away from ESPN in 2008 to coach the Tampa Bay Lightning before returning to the network the following year.

"For decades, Barry Melrose was one of the most distinctive and trusted voices in hockey," ESPN said in a statement. "His knowledge of the game was deep, his candor was refreshing, and his passion was unmistakable. He was a foundational part of ESPN's hockey coverage, and fans and teammates truly appreciated his entertaining delivery and charismatic personality."

The statement added: "We send our deepest condolences to his loved ones. He always kept it interesting and he will be missed."