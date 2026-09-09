What To Watch Wednesday: The Shards Finale, The Paper Returns, Patriots Vs. Seahawks, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "The Shards" wraps its freshman run, "The Paper" is back for Season 2, and the Patriots face the Seahawks.
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Showtimes for September 9, 2026
Average Joe
A botched hit on Sipho leaves Imani in the hands of kidnappers, sparking a deadly car chase as Joe goes after Imani.
Band of Brothers: Legacy
The documentary looks back at the making and lasting impact of "Band of Brothers"; talking heads include Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, Michael Cudlitz, Dale Dye, David Schwimmer, and more.
The Challenge
The challengers visit the wild west after an exhausting daily challenge; Blue’s leadership battle continues and a shocking exit rattles the house.
Diarra From Detroit
Season 2 finale: Diarra and her crew stage a cold ass wedding in order to recover the gold and gain the evidence that could free Chris.
The Hardacres
Season 2 finale: The Hardacres are shocked when Ma seems to have gambled away their home; Harry's college announcement gets upstaged by Imelda's latest menace.
Last Seen
Series premiere: Eleven years after his daughter vanished, a former detective-turned-police dispatcher (played by Patrick Brammall) becomes convinced a teenage girl's distress call came from his missing child.
NFL Play Action
Series premiere: Kyle Brandt and Ally Love host a weekly, magazine-style series spotlighting the NFL's biggest storylines, stars, and moments on and off the field.
The Paper
Season 2 premiere: After sweeping the Ohio Journalism Awards, Ned searches for a journalistic crusade, coming for a local private club and jeopardizing the paper.
Reacher
Reacher and Tamara finally get the answers they've been looking for; Jacob learns that their problems are just beginning when Plum's sources come through with some timely information.
Ted Lasso
It’s New Year’s Eve! The team celebrates big as Rebecca, Roy, and Keeley ring it in with an old friend.
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Again?
The couples reunite for the destination wedding of Marcus and Angela's daughter, bringing drama old and new as they ask, "Why did we get married again?"; Perry, Taraji P. Henson, and Jill Scott star.
Big Brother
Six houseguests — including current nominees Dee, Devens, and Angela — compete for the Power of Veto.
MasterChef
The top three home cooks are tasked with creating an exceptional three-course menu inspired by their roots.
Sunday Night Football
Season 40 premiere: The New England Patriots face off against the Seattle Seahawks.
Alone
Season 13 finale: The Arctic plunges into darkness as polar night begins; the final survivalists face sub-zero cold and total isolation; the individual who manages the longest wins the $500,000 prize.
Next Gen NYC
Season 1 finale: Ava and Ariana host a New Eras party and the theme is surprisingly on point; Hudson finally returns to New York, forcing Charlie to come clean about everything with Ariana.
The Shards
Season 1 finale: With the city on lockdown, Debbie hosts a Halloween party that will change everything.
Resolve to Solve With Miles O'Brien
Docuseries finale: O'Brien investigates pioneering breakthroughs in neuroscience.