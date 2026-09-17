Hallmark Channel's Countdown To Christmas 2026 Lineup: See The Complete Schedule Of New Holiday Movies
Prepare for yuletide overload: Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas returns for its 17th year on Friday, October 16, kicking off 10 weeks of holiday programming with the first of 34 new original movies.
New films will premiere every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through December 20, with a few extra helpings scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend. All titles will be available to stream the next day on Hallmark+.
This year's lineup includes three tentpole movies: "Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story," the third installment in Hallmark's partnership with the NFL; "Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True," filmed at Walt Disney World Resort; and "A Grand Biltmore Christmas," a follow-up to 2023's time-travel romance "A Biltmore Christmas."
Also on tap: "Mistletoe Murders," starring Sarah Drew and Peter Mooney, returns for Season 3 on Thursday, November 5, while Jonathan Bennett and Melissa Peterman are back to host "The Hallmark Christmas Experience: A Hometown Holiday Christmas Special," featuring a first look at Hallmark's 2027 slate.
To help you make sense of all 34 movies, TVLine has boiled each premise down to the essentials: who's starring, what brings their characters together, and the holiday twists and turns that follow. Keep scrolling for the complete schedule, organized by premiere date.
And Hallmark is only the beginning. Keep an eye on TVLine in the days and weeks ahead as we unveil the 2026 holiday movie lineups for Great American Family, Lifetime, Netflix, and more. In the meantime, grab some cocoa and start making your Hallmark checklist below.
October 2026 Premiere Dates
🎄 "'Tis the Season for Setups"
Premiere Date: Friday, October 16 at 8 p.m.
A party planner (Amanda Schull) organizes a ski resort's annual holiday party, bringing her together with the ski instructor and son of the lodge's owner (Victor Webster); Barbara Niven co-stars.
🎄 "Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story"
Premiere Date: Saturday, October 17 at 8 p.m.
A reporter (Lyndsy Fonseca) is assigned to profile a devoted Chicago Bears superfan (Marsha Mason), bringing her together with the woman's grandson, a firefighter and fellow diehard (Robert Buckley); Barbara Alyn Woods and Khary Payton co-star.
🎄 "Mr. & Mrs. Christmas"
Premiere Date: Sunday, October 18 at 8 p.m.
A holiday display expert (Brendan Penny) relocates with his children to a quaint town, where reviving its Christmas Market brings him together with a practical accountant (Pascale Hutton) hoping to prove she's ready for a new leadership role.
🎄 "Winter Wonderlanes"
Premiere Date: Friday, October 23 at 8 p.m.
A pop-up restaurateur (Ashley Newbrough) tries to save her late grandfather's beloved bowling alley by reviving its youth tournament, teaming up with a local reporter (Franco Lo Presti) who just happens to be her high school boyfriend.
🎄 "Forgotten Holiday"
Premiere Date: Saturday, October 24 at 8 p.m.
An antiques buyer (Janel Parrish) helps her boyfriend (Daniel Lissing) retrace their romance after a car accident wipes away his memories of the past year — including his love of Christmas.
🎄 "What If Christmas"
Premiere Date: Sunday, October 25 at 8 p.m.
A woman (Lori Loughlin) who gave up her fashion-design dreams to support her heart-surgeon husband (Tom Cavanagh) is transported to an alternate reality where she's a world-famous designer — and discovers what life looks like without him.
🎄 "Who's Coming for Christmas?"
Premiere Date: Friday, October 30 at 8 p.m.
A recent transplant (Rhiannon Fish) hopes to honor her late grandmother by hosting Christmas Eve dinner for eight, befriending a neighbor (Jake Foy) and his young daughter (Mila Morgan) along the way.
🎄 "Adopting St. Nick"
Premiere Date: Saturday, October 31 at 8 p.m.
A hardware-store owner (Amy Groening) gets involved with a retirement community's Christmas Companions program after her adopted daughter joins, bringing her together with the center's nomadic director (Michael Rady).
November 2026 Premiere Dates
🎄 "A Danish Christmas"
Premiere Date: Sunday, November 1 at 8 p.m.
A hotel tech executive (Emilie Ullerup) helps out at her family's Copenhagen inn over Christmas, where a case of mistaken identity leads her to pull out all the stops for a guest (Corey Sevier) she believes is a travel writer.
🎄 "Mistletoe Murders" Season 3
Premiere Date: Thursday, November 5 at 8 p.m.
Emily Lane (Sarah Drew) once again teams up with Detective Sam Wilner (Peter Mooney) to solve three new Christmas mysteries as her past collides with her present; Catherine Bell and Holly Robinson Peete guest-star.
🎄 "Merry Memories"
Premiere Date: Friday, November 6 at 8 p.m.
An accountant (Lindura) helps her nephew create a holiday scrapbook for his deployed mother, reluctantly teaming up with his free-spirited substitute teacher (Brendan Morgan) in the process.
🎄 "Holiday Unplugged"
Premiere Date: Saturday, November 7 at 8 p.m.
An art teacher and widow (Nikki DeLoach) institutes a screen-free Christmas after treasured videos of her late husband go missing, enlisting a former colleague and new dating-app match (Juan Pablo Di Pace) to help track them down.
🎄 "A Season of Promises"
Premiere Date: Sunday, November 8 at 8 p.m.
Estranged sisters (Brooke D'Orsay and Ali Liebert) set aside their differences to play Cupid for their widowed father (James Denton) at Christmas.
🎄 "My Christmas Cowboy"
Premiere Date: Friday, November 13 at 8 p.m.
A small-town news producer (Amy Acker) reconnects with her former college crush, now a celebrity host (Luke Macfarlane), when he returns to Texas and is enlisted to emcee her family's annual holiday event; Sara Canning co-stars.
🎄 "The Nights Before Christmas"
Premiere Date: Saturday, November 14 at 8 p.m.
A man stuck reliving Christmas Eve (Tyler Hynes) falls for an out-of-work journalist (Laci J Mailey) who forgets him every time the day starts over, leaving him to repeatedly win her over while figuring out how to finally reach Christmas Day.
🎄 "Mistletoe and Mimosas"
Premiere Date: Sunday, November 15 at 8 p.m.
A business consultant (Tamera Mowry-Housley) inherits her late uncle's Christmas-themed bar and enters into a festive competition with the manager of a trendy rival club (Kristoffer Polaha), only for their rivalry to turn romantic; Jennifer Robertson co-stars.
🎄 "Our Holiday Playbook"
Premiere Date: Friday, November 20 at 8 p.m.
A woman (Taylor Cole) recruits a former football star-turned-teacher (Charles Michael Davis) to pose as her boyfriend so he can play in her family's annual Christmas flag football showdown, helping him with his own family bake-off in return.
🎄 "Christmas in Blue Dog Valley"
Premiere Date: Saturday, November 21 at 8 p.m.
A Hollywood veterinarian (Erin Cahill) buys a family-run clinic in a tight-knit town, where she teams up with the former owner's black-sheep son (Andrew Walker) to win over the locals.
🎄 "Double Booked for the Holidays"
Premiere Date: Sunday, November 22 at 8 p.m.
Identical twins (Rachael Leigh Cook in a dual role) spend Christmas running a bookshop in Wales, where one falls for a neighboring barista (Owain Yeoman) and the other for a dashing lord (Stephen Hagan), leading to mistaken identities and romantic mix-ups.
🎄 "Christmas Delivered"
Premiere Date: Thursday, November 26 at 8 p.m.
A tech-savvy woman (Autumn Reeser) helps a Christmas-tree farmer (Wes Brown) troubleshoot his struggling delivery app, growing closer to him as they deliver trees around town.
🎄 "The Christmas Eve Feast"
Premiere Date: Friday, November 27 at 6 p.m.
A disillusioned New York chef (Daniella Monet) returns to Boston to prepare her Italian-American family's Feast of the Seven Fishes, where she grows closer to a photographer (Kevin McGarry) documenting local family traditions.
🎄 "Return to Santa"
Premiere Date: Friday, November 27 at 8 p.m.
A grown-up Christmas skeptic (Paul Campbell) sees his childhood wishes unexpectedly come true after Santa discovers his long-lost letter, leading him to join forces with his childhood best friend (Rachel Boston) to manage the increasingly chaotic consequences.
🎄 "The Most Wonderful Secret"
Premiere Date: Saturday, November 28 at 6 p.m.
A burned-out art teacher (Tammin Sursok) is chosen for a small town's Christmas scavenger hunt and enlists her electrician neighbor (Peter Porte) to help revive its holiday block party, sparking both her passion for teaching and feelings for him.
🎄 "Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True"
Premiere Date: Saturday, November 28 at 8 p.m.
A woman (Lacey Chabert) spends Christmas at Walt Disney World with her family, only to discover that a disastrous recent first date (Travis Van Winkle) is staying next door; Richard Kind, Christy Carlson Romano, Bryce Durfee, and Taegen Burns co-star.
🕎 "Eight Nights for Love"
Premiere Date: Sunday, November 29 at 6 p.m.
An auction-house employee (Hunter King) receives an antique menorah that transports her to different moments from her past each night of Hanukkah, helping her recognize long-buried feelings for her best friend (Dan Jeannotte).
🎄 "Miles to Christmas"
Premiere Date: Sunday, November 29 at 8 p.m.
A stranded traveler (Ashley Williams) hitches a ride with a free-spirited trucker (Alison Sweeney), then continues the journey with the trucker's brother (Steve Lund) when another canceled flight leaves them driving home for Christmas.
December 2026 Premiere Dates
🎄 "The Snowflake Effect"
Premiere Date: Friday, December 4 at 8 p.m.
A corporate attorney (Heather Hemmens) is cursed with everyone else's bad luck after entering a magical antique snowflake into a gift exchange, forcing her to team up with a gift-shop clerk (Mark Ghanimé) to track it down before Christmas.
🎄 "A Grand Biltmore Christmas"
Premiere Date: Saturday, December 5 at 8 p.m.
A woman living in 1915 (Holland Roden) reunites with a mysterious friend from her childhood (Niall Matter), only to discover he's a time traveler and is transported with him to the present day; Andie MacDowell, James Trevena, Jonathan Frakes, Rachel Boston, and Wes Brown co-star.
🎄 "The Hallmark Christmas Experience: A Hometown Holiday"
Premiere Date: Saturday, December 5 at 10 p.m.
Jonathan Bennett and Melissa Peterman host from Hallmark's Christmas Experience, where they'll be joined by other Hallmark stars and offer a first look at what's coming to the network in 2027.
🎄 "An Angel in My Stocking"
Premiere Date: Sunday, December 6 at 8 p.m.
A Christmas-averse divorcée (Fiona Gubelmann) gets stranded in a remote town with her ex-husband (Marco Grazzini), where a mysterious traveler (Nancy Robertson) reveals herself to be her guardian angel.
🎄 "Christmas in Canterbury"
Premiere Date: Friday, December 11 at 8 p.m.
An American choir master (Jessy Schram) fills in for a friend at an English school and clashes with a traditionalist boys' choir master (Will Kemp) as their students compete to perform at Canterbury Cathedral on Christmas Eve.
🎄 "Snow Globe Town"
Premiere Date: Saturday, December 12 at 8 p.m.
A woman (Kimberley Sustad) accompanies her sister to Pine Grove — aka the "Christmas Proposal Capital of America" — for a holiday engagement, where the town's couples-only traditions pair her with a skeptical journalist (Scott Michael Foster) researching its romantic legacy.
🎄 "Noelle Nomads"
Premiere Date: Sunday, December 13 at 8 p.m.
A sports medicine physician (Benjamin Ayres) gets stranded with his daughter at a remote campground, where a free-spirit (Torrey DeVitto) introduces them to a community of eccentric campers and gives him reason to reconsider his planned Hawaiian getaway.
🎄 "Hearts All Aglow"
Premiere Date: Friday, December 18 at 8 p.m.
A music historian (Mishael Morgan) and New York attorney (B.J. Britt) team up at a Christmas gala while pursuing separate missions involving the museum's elusive founder (Holly Robinson Peete), only for their partnership to deepen over the course of the evening.
🎄 "Barking All the Way"
Premiere Date: Saturday, December 19 at 8 p.m.
A workaholic realtor (Tori Anderson) agrees to dog-sit over Christmas, only for her chaotic canine companion to play matchmaker and pull her back toward her high school ex (Ian Harding).
🎄 "Save the Date for Christmas"
Premiere Date: Sunday, December 20 at 8 p.m.
Longtime friends unlucky in love (Italia Ricci and Jonathan Bennett) swear off weddings and searching for their respective Prince Charmings, only to find themselves attending a last-minute Christmas wedding together.