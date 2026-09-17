Hallmark Channel's Countdown To Christmas 2026 Lineup: See The Complete Schedule Of New Holiday Movies

🎄 "A Danish Christmas"

Premiere Date: Sunday, November 1 at 8 p.m.

A hotel tech executive (Emilie Ullerup) helps out at her family's Copenhagen inn over Christmas, where a case of mistaken identity leads her to pull out all the stops for a guest (Corey Sevier) she believes is a travel writer.

🎄 "Mistletoe Murders" Season 3

Premiere Date: Thursday, November 5 at 8 p.m.

Emily Lane (Sarah Drew) once again teams up with Detective Sam Wilner (Peter Mooney) to solve three new Christmas mysteries as her past collides with her present; Catherine Bell and Holly Robinson Peete guest-star.

🎄 "Merry Memories"

Premiere Date: Friday, November 6 at 8 p.m.

An accountant (Lindura) helps her nephew create a holiday scrapbook for his deployed mother, reluctantly teaming up with his free-spirited substitute teacher (Brendan Morgan) in the process.

🎄 "Holiday Unplugged"

Premiere Date: Saturday, November 7 at 8 p.m.

An art teacher and widow (Nikki DeLoach) institutes a screen-free Christmas after treasured videos of her late husband go missing, enlisting a former colleague and new dating-app match (Juan Pablo Di Pace) to help track them down.

🎄 "A Season of Promises"

Premiere Date: Sunday, November 8 at 8 p.m.

Estranged sisters (Brooke D'Orsay and Ali Liebert) set aside their differences to play Cupid for their widowed father (James Denton) at Christmas.

🎄 "My Christmas Cowboy"

Premiere Date: Friday, November 13 at 8 p.m.

A small-town news producer (Amy Acker) reconnects with her former college crush, now a celebrity host (Luke Macfarlane), when he returns to Texas and is enlisted to emcee her family's annual holiday event; Sara Canning co-stars.

🎄 "The Nights Before Christmas"

Premiere Date: Saturday, November 14 at 8 p.m.

A man stuck reliving Christmas Eve (Tyler Hynes) falls for an out-of-work journalist (Laci J Mailey) who forgets him every time the day starts over, leaving him to repeatedly win her over while figuring out how to finally reach Christmas Day.

🎄 "Mistletoe and Mimosas"

Premiere Date: Sunday, November 15 at 8 p.m.

A business consultant (Tamera Mowry-Housley) inherits her late uncle's Christmas-themed bar and enters into a festive competition with the manager of a trendy rival club (Kristoffer Polaha), only for their rivalry to turn romantic; Jennifer Robertson co-stars.

🎄 "Our Holiday Playbook"

Premiere Date: Friday, November 20 at 8 p.m.

A woman (Taylor Cole) recruits a former football star-turned-teacher (Charles Michael Davis) to pose as her boyfriend so he can play in her family's annual Christmas flag football showdown, helping him with his own family bake-off in return.

🎄 "Christmas in Blue Dog Valley"

Premiere Date: Saturday, November 21 at 8 p.m.

A Hollywood veterinarian (Erin Cahill) buys a family-run clinic in a tight-knit town, where she teams up with the former owner's black-sheep son (Andrew Walker) to win over the locals.

🎄 "Double Booked for the Holidays"

Premiere Date: Sunday, November 22 at 8 p.m.

Identical twins (Rachael Leigh Cook in a dual role) spend Christmas running a bookshop in Wales, where one falls for a neighboring barista (Owain Yeoman) and the other for a dashing lord (Stephen Hagan), leading to mistaken identities and romantic mix-ups.

🎄 "Christmas Delivered"

Premiere Date: Thursday, November 26 at 8 p.m.

A tech-savvy woman (Autumn Reeser) helps a Christmas-tree farmer (Wes Brown) troubleshoot his struggling delivery app, growing closer to him as they deliver trees around town.

🎄 "The Christmas Eve Feast"

Premiere Date: Friday, November 27 at 6 p.m.

A disillusioned New York chef (Daniella Monet) returns to Boston to prepare her Italian-American family's Feast of the Seven Fishes, where she grows closer to a photographer (Kevin McGarry) documenting local family traditions.

🎄 "Return to Santa"

Premiere Date: Friday, November 27 at 8 p.m.

A grown-up Christmas skeptic (Paul Campbell) sees his childhood wishes unexpectedly come true after Santa discovers his long-lost letter, leading him to join forces with his childhood best friend (Rachel Boston) to manage the increasingly chaotic consequences.

🎄 "The Most Wonderful Secret"

Premiere Date: Saturday, November 28 at 6 p.m.

A burned-out art teacher (Tammin Sursok) is chosen for a small town's Christmas scavenger hunt and enlists her electrician neighbor (Peter Porte) to help revive its holiday block party, sparking both her passion for teaching and feelings for him.

🎄 "Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True"

Premiere Date: Saturday, November 28 at 8 p.m.

A woman (Lacey Chabert) spends Christmas at Walt Disney World with her family, only to discover that a disastrous recent first date (Travis Van Winkle) is staying next door; Richard Kind, Christy Carlson Romano, Bryce Durfee, and Taegen Burns co-star.

🕎 "Eight Nights for Love"

Premiere Date: Sunday, November 29 at 6 p.m.

An auction-house employee (Hunter King) receives an antique menorah that transports her to different moments from her past each night of Hanukkah, helping her recognize long-buried feelings for her best friend (Dan Jeannotte).

🎄 "Miles to Christmas"

Premiere Date: Sunday, November 29 at 8 p.m.

A stranded traveler (Ashley Williams) hitches a ride with a free-spirited trucker (Alison Sweeney), then continues the journey with the trucker's brother (Steve Lund) when another canceled flight leaves them driving home for Christmas.