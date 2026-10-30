What To Watch Friday: Avatar: Seven Havens And Dark Matter Finales, Dexter: Resurrection Returns, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "Avatar: Seven Havens" and "Dark Matter" wrap, "Dexter: Resurrection" is back for Season 2, and Starz's psychological thriller "Tip Toe" ends.
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Showtimes for October 30, 2026
Avatar: Seven Havens
Season 1 finale: Another Anomaly manifestation attacks the summit; Chancellor Kayoko puts her foot down.
Dark Matter
Season 2 finale: A high-stakes gambit leads to unintended consequences.
Dexter: Resurrection
Season 2 premiere: Dexter struggles as a new murderer puts the city on edge.
Kill Jackie
Jackie goes to ground back in Swansea, only to face the more terrifying demons of her past.
Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars
A chef battles a staffing crisis while pursuing a third star as a Berlin visionary seeks his second.
MobLand
The Harrigans lock down the Cotswolds and roll back into London to shake the tree, buying loyalty with cash, threats, and broken fingers; Maeve tightens the screws within the family, while Harry walks into a trap.
Nocturne
Series premiere: Liev Schreiber plays an ex-soldier-turned-homicide detective whose quiet new life in rural Pennsylvania is upended by a ruthless serial killer (Stephen Graham), forcing him to put his surrogate daughter, an FBI agent (Zazie Beetz), on the case.
SCTV: The Greatest Show You've Never Heard Of
The film chronicles the rise, fall, and enduring legacy of "SCTV," featuring interviews with surviving cast members, an emotional reunion in Toronto, and rare archival material.
Tulsa King
Dwight fights back as Governor Clark targets him and his crew.
YAGA
The missing persons investigation is now a murder; Carson and Rapp must work together to figure out who might have wanted the victim dead.
Daytime Emmys
Genie Francis receives the Lifetime Achievement Award; Jonathan Frakes, Katelyn MacMullen, Paul Telfer, and more present live from Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium.
Happy's Place
Unresolved feelings about their late father arise when Bobbie and Isabella put a photo of Happy on their ofrenda for Día de los Muertos; Emmett tries to avoid Gabby's Halloween pranks at all costs; Justina Machado returns as Maritza, Isabella's mother.
IMPACT x Nightline: The Dropout – Who Is Elizabeth Holmes
Who is Elizabeth Holmes? With a new film out, the disgraced Theranos founder chronicled in “The Dropout” sparks controversy again.
Outlander: Blood of My Blood
Henry ventures off to procure gemstones; Julia finds a way to get back in Lovat's good graces; Brian returns to Leathers to settle a score with his father.
Sheriff Country
As a dangerous manhunt intensifies across Deadwater, Sheriff Mickey Fox races against time to protect vulnerable lives while long-buried family wounds force her to confront the past.
Who's Coming for Christmas?
A recent transplant (Rhiannon Fish) hopes to honor her late grandmother by hosting Christmas Eve dinner for eight, befriending a neighbor (Jake Foy) and his young daughter (Mila Morgan) along the way.
Newlyweds
Jeanie and James realize they have very different ideas about where they should live.
Fire Country
As a mounting controversy puts Station 42 under scrutiny, Bode and the volunteer firefighters face a challenging test that leads them to an unexpected rescue.
Tip Toe
Limited series finale: The war between Leo and Clive reaches a climax as violence explodes; George's secrets spread across town and Leo makes a fateful decision that will change their lives forever.
Boston Blue
When human remains are discovered inside a great white shark, Danny and Lena find themselves hunting a killer; Sarah reopens a troubling case from her past.
The Rainmaker
Rudy and Deck search for evidence in their high-stakes case as Sarah meets an old colleague.
S.W.A.T.: Exiles
When the FBI comes calling, Jude is pulled back undercover to infiltrate a white supremacist crew he spent years with; as his true history comes to light, the Exiles must reckon with what he did to survive and whether they can still trust him.