What To Watch Friday: Avatar: Seven Havens And Dark Matter Finales, Dexter: Resurrection Returns, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Friday: "Avatar: Seven Havens" and "Dark Matter" wrap, "Dexter: Resurrection" is back for Season 2, and Starz's psychological thriller "Tip Toe" ends.

If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.