15 Years Ago Today: ABC Turned Classic Fairy Tales Into A Hit Fantasy Series

15 years ago today, ABC debuted "Once Upon a Time," a hit fantasy show that put a unique spin on fairytale lore. Created by "Lost" alumni Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, "Once Upon a Time" follows a group of fairytale characters from the Enchanted Forest who've been cursed by the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla) to be trapped as their alter egos in Storybrooke, Maine.

The pilot episode revolves around Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison), who, on her 28th birthday, gets visited by the son she gave up for adoption, Henry Mills (Jared Gilmore). But it's no ordinary reunion. Not only does he already know that he's been living amongst fairy tale characters, he's also hip to the fact that the Evil Queen is his adoptive mother, Regina Mills. Oh, and Emma — who doesn't know that she's the daughter that Prince Charming/David Nolan (Josh Dallas) and Snow White/Mary Margaret Blanchard (Ginnifer Goodwin) sent to our world to escape the curse — is the only one who can break it!

Of course, that's only the edge of a complicated web, one that forces an ever-expanding cast of fairytale characters to embrace (or reject) magic, love, heroism, family, destiny, and more. The show, which also starred Robert Carlyle as Rumplestiltskin/Mr. Gold alongside many more great characters — premiered to a whopping 12.8 million viewers — notably, beating out all non-sports programming that aired on the same night.