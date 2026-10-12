5 Years Ago Today: An Iconic Horror Villain Made The Jump To His Own TV Series
The horror genre is full of murderous dolls, but none are quite as iconic as the red-haired menace Chucky. The character was introduced in 1988's "Child Play" and has appeared in several movies since, with the most recent being the 2019 reboot featuring Mark Hamill as the voice of Chucky. A few years after the reboot, the pint-sized killer made his way to the small screen courtesy of Syfy, with original voice actor Brad Dourif reprising the Chucky role.
On this day in 2021, Syfy's "Chucky" debuted to solid reviews, continuing the story from 2017's "Cult of Chucky." Zackary Arthur stars as Jake Wheeler, a teenager who buys Chucky at a yard sale to use for an art project and soon realizes he's not a regular Good Guy doll. The first season went on to earn widespread acclaim, with an impressive 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Things only got better from there, with Season 2 earning a score of 93% and the third season scoring a perfect 100% rating. Sadly, we never got a Season 4 — Syfy cancelled "Chucky" in 2024.
In a statement, series creator Don Mancini (who wrote all of the movies prior to the reboot and directed three of them) said he was "heartbroken" over the cancellation, which reports suggest was a purely financial decision. "Syfy is now relying on Canadian and modestly budgeted independent productions, like Electric Entertainment's 'The Arc,' for its original scripted offerings," Variety's editor-in-chief Nellie Andreeva explained. "'Chucky' was one of the signs for what was to come — originally greenlighted by Syfy, it ended up being shared with USA so the two networks could share the cost."
Don Mancini is working on a new Chucky movie
When Syfy pulled the plug on "Chucky," Jennifer Tilly — who joined the "Child's Play" universe as Tiffany Valentine in 1998's "Bride of Chucky" and has featured in several installments since, including the series — eased the pain by telling fans that it wasn't the end of the franchise. "The television series just ended, but I know for a fact that there's more Chucky and Tiffany in the works," Tilly told Entertainment Tonight. Don Mancini has since confirmed that he's working on a new movie about the killer doll that will connect to the events of both his previous films and the television series, and it's going to be in the same vein as the original.
1988's "Child's Play" is, first and foremost, a supernatural slasher movie. The franchise adopted a comedic and campy tone for some of the sequels, and that was also the case with parts of the Syfy series, which featured the likes of Kenan Thompson. The upcoming film will focus on scares above all. According to Mancini, part of the reason the tone of the franchise has shifted over the years is because he adapts to whatever is going on around him. "We plug Chucky in as a different metaphor depending on the era that we're in," he told Syfy. "I think it's just being attentive to what is going on in the culture, what is going in the zeitgeist at any given time, and then using Chucky to get at those issues in an interesting, fun way."