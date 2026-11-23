What To Watch Monday: Line Of Fire Fall Finale, DIG Premiere, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "Line of Fire" wraps up its fall run with a Thanksgiving dinner, Amy Poehler's "DIG" debuts on Peacock, and the Top 10 perform on "The Voice."
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Showtimes for November 23, 2026
Billy Bob Thornton Presents: The Mayflower
Thornton traces the Pilgrims' perilous Atlantic crossing aboard the Mayflower, the fragile alliance forged between the English settlers and the Wampanoag people, and the devastating conflict that ultimately transformed Britain's colonies into the earliest foundations of an American identity.
Clashing Through the Snow
When a holiday snowstorm strands two rival publishing editors (Chris Briney and Michelle Randolph) at the airport, they're forced to share a rental car to New York, all while secretly competing for a career-saving deal that could determine which of them keeps their job.
DIG
Series premiere: A team of archaeologists (led by Amy Poehler) spend their summer working on a dig site in Greece and stumble upon a rare artifact that sends them on the adventure of a lifetime; Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas, and Fina Strazza co-star.
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays
Season 9 premiere: Deck the halls with sugar, butter, and chocolate as competitors from past seasons bake sweet Yuletide treats for the judges.
The Madame Blanc Mysteries
When a valuable bronze is stolen from Brodeur & White and Simone is attacked, Jean traces the sculpture's murky past through the antiques world.
The Symphony of Dance
Three months after their wedding, Derek and Hayley Erbert Hough face an unimaginable test when Hayley suffers a brain injury while dancing on stage.
The Trials of Karen Read
The docuseries examines the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe, whose girlfriend, Karen Read, became the prime suspect, and the competing theories, contentious investigation, and courtroom battles that divided a Massachusetts community and captivated the nation.
Below Deck
A change in the deck team leads to a night of worry and emotion, and Fraser notices his team getting too comfortable and work not getting done to his standards.
Holiday Baking Championship
Host Jesse Palmer asks the nine remaining bakers to create amazing chocolate chip cookie holiday desserts using Ghirardelli chocolate chips.
Name That Tune
Comedians Oscar Nuñez and Dulcé Sloan bring the funny for charity.
Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic
From cookies for a cookie exchange to Thanksgiving pies, each challenge encourages home bakers to create unforgettable recipes by putting innovative twists on beloved Pillsbury products; Drew Barrymore hosts.
Private Eyes West Coast
Will's audition for a rebooted paranormal reality series is derailed by a chilling on-set accident, and the show's host hires Shade and Angie to uncover the person behind it.
St. Denis Medical
Serena helps Joyce dip her toes into online dating.
Monday Night Football
MVP candidate Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals take on Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders to wrap up Week 11.
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins
It's Thanksgiving at the Dinkins house, and Brina is eager to prove herself to Reggie's mother Gigi.
Celebrity Weakest Link
Eight adult children of some of entertainment's most famous faces, now celebrities in their own right, compete to win up to one million dollars for the charity of their choosing.
Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent
Graff and Bateman investigate when a prominent tech CEO is shot to death in a parking lot alongside a delivery driver who happened to be cycling by.
New Wave
The four-week docuseries event chronicles the history of New Wave music and the decade from 1977 to 1987 that brought alternative culture into the mainstream, featuring interviews with Billy Idol, Nick Rhodes, Kate Pierson, and Mark Mothersbaugh.
Sweet Deceit: Holiday
Host Josh Peck rings in the holidays by welcoming a trio of Christmas carolers and then three moms to try to identify which objects are actually sweet treats.
The Voice
The live shows continue as the Top 10 artists pay tribute to icon Dolly Parton with duet performances.
Line of Fire
Fall finale: Jane hosts an explosive Thanksgiving for the Hollingsworths, while Clare and Raul investigate a homicide between feuding neighbors.