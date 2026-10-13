Why Tina Blake From Carrie Looks So Familiar

The Prime Video series "Carrie" employs a host of up-and-coming young actors to play the mean girls at Ewen High School, some of whom should be familiar to audiences. For example, Josie Totah plays Tina Blake in Mike Flanagan's new Stephen King adaptation. Fans of the original novel or previous adaptations will recall that Tina is the circle of Carrie's biggest bully, Chris Hargensen. Tina is not just an associate of the main mean girl — she helps Chris make Carrie's life as hellish as possible.

Totah is best known for starring in Peacock's "Saved by the Bell" reboot as Lexi Haddad-Defabrizio. While Chris is the queen bee at Ewen, it's Lexi calling the shots at Bayside — she's a popular cheerleader who once starred in her own reality show about transitioning from male to female. According to Totah, who is a transgender woman, the role was interesting because Lexi's experience at school was very different to a lot of transgender students.

"A big theme of our show is privilege, and I think privilege exists on so many different levels, even within marginalized communities," Totah told TVLine ahead of "Saved by the Bell" Season 2. "Everyone has privilege in some capacity, and Lexi has had this privilege to not have to face, you know, certain obstacles in her life because of her socioeconomic status, and because of her popularity at school." Lexi ends up taking over writing the school play so she can send a message to her fellow students about transphobia.