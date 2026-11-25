What To Watch Wednesday: Blade Runner 2099 Premiere, Chris Pratt's Apple TV Movie, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "Blade Runner 2099" debuts on Prime Video, Chris Pratt shows a boy the "Way of the Warrior Kid," and "The Lowdown" wraps up another case on FX.
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Showtimes for November 25, 2026
12 12 12
Jack and Paul zero in on the same informant.
All the Queen's Men
A synopsis was unavailable at press time.
All's Fair
Overwhelmed by her bosses, newly hired HR director Reese begins to see the women of Grant, Ronson & Greene as a real drag.
Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook
In L.A.'s Chinatown, Nora gets hands-on experience in the hard work it takes to open a restaurant.
Blade Runner 2099
Series premiere: Michelle Yeoh leads the dystopian sequel set decades after "Blade Runner 2049," exploring a future Los Angeles shaped by artificial humans known as replicants; Hunter Schafer co-stars.
The Mosquito Bowl
In the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, four college football stars (Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, and Tom Francis) enlist in the U.S. Marines, discovering the strength of brotherhood and the cost of war.
Nocturne
Jonah makes a grim discovery in the woods. Saga goes to extreme lengths to win Jurek over.
The Remarried Empress
Season 1 finale: Navier and Heinrey make a decision while Rashta makes an unexpectedly bold play, and following a momentous decision, Navier, Sovieshu and Heinrey’s fates take an unexpected turn.
Rivals
A synopsis was unavailable at press time.
Sacrifice
Season 2 finale: A synopsis was unavailable at press time.
Stick
Amanda and Pryce start training for the US Open. Facing pressure, Santi makes a personnel change.
Way of the Warrior Kid
A bullied middle schooler (Jude Hill) gets a crash course in courage and confidence when his uncle (Chris Pratt), a decorated Navy SEAL, moves in for the summer and puts him through a training program inspired by his military experience.
Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Host Jack McBrayer will give viewers an exclusive first look at the incredible stories behind the floats, balloons, and bands as they prepare to make their way through the streets of New York.
NFL Football
Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game, with a halftime performance by U2.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
The ladies travel to Maui for some fun in the sun, but soon realize a culprit has been right in front of them all along.
Survivor
As the castaways celebrate making the final nine, paranoia also spreads through the tribe. Then a dangerous duo faces mistrust, but secret alliances attempt to change the narrative.
The Circle
"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" alum Monica Garcia joins the chat as a new contestant.
The Lowdown
Season 2 finale: Hasta luego.
The Slightest Touch
The documentary follows Emma Fogarty, who lives with a rare condition that causes her skin to blister and tear at the slightest touch, as she attempts to complete the Dublin Marathon alongside longtime friend Colin Farrell in celebration of her 40th birthday.
Small Town Trouble: Texas
As Aaryn and Annari navigate their new relationship alongside their husbands, jealousy and blurred boundaries put their casual fling to the test when Gabby invites them for a wild night at a lesbian bar.
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Zac holds space for Danni as she wrestles with guilt, grief, and silence.
The Amazing Race
In Melbourne, Australia, teams face a high-octane head-to-head Roadblock and it's game, set, match for one team.
South Park
Season 29 finale: When mysterious power outages strike South America, the townspeople fear Chinese cyberattacks. It’s up to the boys to discover what’s really going on.
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head
Beavis and Butt-Head find a bottle of beer and struggle to open it; Old Butt-Head abandons Beavis on a country road and Beavis starts a new life; Old Beavis decides to get his own place and moves into a bounce house; Beavis gets a tortilla chip removed from his throat, revealing his real voice, and the girls at school begin to notice.