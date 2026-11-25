Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Wednesday: "Blade Runner 2099" debuts on Prime Video, Chris Pratt shows a boy the "Way of the Warrior Kid," and "The Lowdown" wraps up another case on FX.

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