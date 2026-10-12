5 Best Real Housewives Cast Members, Ranked

Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise has a reputation that precedes it, one that is bold, brash, and totally addicting. The reality TV brand has become a cultural behemoth over the last 20 years — and, if we're being honest, Bravo owes the overwhelming success of the franchise to its incredible stars, the Real Housewives themselves.

Naturally, that notion had us desperate to narrow down the five best Housewives and rank them. But a word of warning before you check out our selections. So many incredible ladies have graced the small screen in the name of "Housewives" over the years that it would be impossible to include them all. Sadly, icons like Vicki Gunvalson, Camille Grammer, Kim Zolciak, Luann de Lesseps, and Ramona Singer didn't make the cut, but they — and many of their "Housewives" peers — will always be a key part of the franchise's legacy.

As for the ladies we did include, it came down to the Housewives who have been thrust into levels of stardom unforeseen before joining their respective shows. Each of these women were stars-to-be in their own right — but through letting their strong personalities shine, "Housewives" made them household names.