What To Watch Tuesday: DWTS Finale, Miss Universe Pageant, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "Dancing With the Stars" hands out the Mirrorball trophy, a new Miss Universe is crowned, and Rob Lowe opens up in a Netflix documentary.
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Showtimes for November 24, 2026
Death Valley
Following the death of a chef in an arson attack on his restaurant, John and Janie come to a small fishing village to scrutinize the locals.
Nate Bargatze: Good For Nathan
Nate Bargatze brings his dry wit and deadpan charm to overzealous parking sensors, the walking politics of marriage, and an unhinged family group chat.
Phony
Sonny begins therapy and tries to return to normal, but he struggles to make sense of his feelings and his diagnosis.
Reasonable Doubt
Season 4 finale: A jaw-dropping discovery has the team racing against the clock, until the final verdict brings truth to light, closing one chapter and leaving everyone forever changed.
Rob Lowe: The Outsider
This definitive documentary goes beyond the highlight reel to reveal what it really took for Lowe to survive Hollywood and become one of its most enduring stars.
75th Miss Universe Pageant
Live from Puerto Rico, up to 120 delegates from around the world compete for the crown, with co-hosts Mario Lopez and R'Bonney Gabriel.
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown
The teams face off in a high-stakes Feast of the Seven Fishes cook-off.
Dancing With the Stars
Season 35 finale: The five remaining couples take on the most demanding finale yet as they compete for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.
The Buffalo Miracle
The documentary chronicles how a group of strangers found life-saving shelter, friendship, and an unexpected Christmas miracle inside a McDonald's during a devastating blizzard in Buffalo, New York.
The Circle
A synopsis was unavailable at press time.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Season 3 finale: A synopsis was unavailable at press time.
Lot Patrol
Season 1 finale: A synopsis was unavailable at press time.
The Golden Life
After tensions flare at Ramona's Pink Party, the ladies head to Miami hoping to reconnect and restore peace.