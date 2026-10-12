Jimmi Simpson: Leading Man In The Making

Early in his career, Jimmi Simpson was walking to an audition in a studio lot, running lines and trying to predict what producers might be looking for. He had been working small supporting roles in television, but hadn't yet landed the gig that would take him to the next level. All of a sudden he had an epiphany... in the form of Cosmo Kramer.

Michael Richards' "Seinfeld" character "just popped in my head, and I thought to myself, 'That wasn't what they were looking for. He was doing himself,'" Simpson tells TVLine. "He was bringing a lot of his own things that only he could do, and then he was hanging all the adornments of this character on top of that."

That realization has served him well to this day. Throughout his nearly three-decade career, Simpson has morphed from a quirky character actor ("Rose Red," "24," "My Name Is Earl") to a guy whose steady supporting stints made him one of the most underrated hires of his generation.

Fast-forward to today. In addition to his extensive voice-acting resume (which includes dabbling in the worlds of "Star Trek: Prodigy," "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," and "Twisted Metal," among others), Simpson's also juggling sizable roles on some of TV's biggest and boldest shows. This year, he was seen in AMC's "The Walking Dead: Dead City," where he played an eccentric survivor who thinks he can converse with zombies. He also plays a prominent role in Apple TV's underrated sci-fi spectacle "Dark Matter" (which wraps Season 2 October 30) as a neuroscientist who goes on a strange trip through alternate realities. And the multitude of hats the actor can wear at once has been turning heads in the industry.

"There's something so magnetic about his eyes and his presence," says "Westworld" co-creator and executive producer Lisa Joy. "It's easy to find the appeal and vulnerability in him. He can be incredibly comedic, and he's not worried to make a fool of himself. And he can also be a leading man, handsome and charming. He can be introspective. He can be so many different flavors. He really is a chameleon, and he has no fear about going where he needs to go and committing to that goal. I really don't think there's anything that Jimmi can't do."