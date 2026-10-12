What To Watch Monday: It's Always Sunny Finale, The Voice Battles Begin, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" wraps Season 18, "The Voice" battles begin, and the Bills face the Rams.
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Showtimes for October 12, 2026
Blue Murder Motel
Season 1 finale: A summer market turns deadly when a local merchant dies in a freak accident.
Clown Panic
In 2016, reports of clowns hiding in the woods spread from a small South Carolina community across the country, sparking school lockdowns, police investigations, and a nationwide media frenzy fueled by fear and social media.
Free Leonard Peltier
A new generation of activists fights to free American Indian Movement leader Leonard Peltier, who spent decades in prison for a disputed conviction.
Signora Volpe
A powerful couple finds a dead stranger in their bed, launching Sylvia into a puzzling murder case.
This Is Not a Murder Mystery
Series premiere: World-renowned Surrealist artists, including young Dalí and Magritte, find themselves trapped in a lavish mansion with a mysterious serial killer on the loose.
Below Deck
Season 13 premiere: Capt. Kerry Titheradge sets sail on a new adventure as he takes the helm of motor yacht Azul V in Phuket, Thailand.
FBI
After an undercover NYPD officer is murdered in front of his daughter's school, the team investigates the likely culprit, a drug dealer trying to clear his name; Maggie bonds with her new partner, and is pulled in to secretly help OA.
Monday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills face the Los Angeles Rams.
Name That Tune
Brian Austin Green ("Beverly Hills, 90210") faces off against Daphne Zuniga ("Melrose Place"). Later, paranormal investigator Emily takes on supernatural writer Victoria.
Private Eyes West Coast
Detective-wannabe Raine drops a missing-person case on Shade and Angie: a university student hasn't returned from her hike, and a threatening note left under their door has her roommate panicking.
The Voice
The battle rounds get underway with coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green.
CIA
After a Russian spy is poisoned by his own comrades, he offers to help the team neutralize a threat against U.S. assets in Russia in exchange for the dying spy's final wish: revenge.
Celebrity Weakest Link
Contestants include Linda Blair, Kimberly J. Brown, Kane Hodder, Heather Langenkamp, Heather Matarazzo, Cassandra Peterson, Mekhi Phifer, and Mena Suvari.
Halloween Baking Championship
John Henson challenges the six remaining bakers to create demon doll desserts in head-to-head matchups, with $1,000 going to the overall winner.
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Season 18 finale: Blinded from LASIK surgery, Dee pleads for the guys to spend the night to keep her safe from neighborhood crime, but they listen to the wolves inside themselves and opt for a dudes-only sleepover of their own.
Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent
When an IT professional is stabbed to death at a drug store in the PATH, Graff and Bateman are called to investigate this "unprovoked" attack.
Still Flipping Out
The "Jeff Lewis Live" radio team plans for a special Valentine's Day episode; Aurora loses her keys; Jeff loses a client and Joey loses a lot more.
Harlan Coben's Final Twist
For 18-year-old Bonnie Craig, what begins as a routine walk to the school bus takes a tragic turn when she disappears.
Line of Fire
Clare investigates a wedding bomb threat against a cabinet member until Mike takes over; Nia's case leads close to home, forcing some family members to cross lines to protect their secrets.
Sweet Deceit: Trick or Treat
Host Josh Peck challenges teams of paranormal experts and horror movie buffs to find six secret sweets hidden by master bakers in spooky settings for a chance to win $12,000.