Cupertino Stages Evil Reunion: Aasif Mandvi To Guest-Star In Season 1 (Exclusive)
Here's some divine casting scoop: CBS' "Cupertino" is about to reunite a couple of the Vatican's finest.
Aasif Mandvi, who played Ben Shakir in the supernatural drama "Evil," will guest-star on the first season of "Cupertino," TVLine has learned exclusively.
Mandvi will play Judge Walker Doughty, who is described as "a smart, no-nonsense jurist willing to bend the rules in court to keep the case moving." The appearance will bring him back on screen with his "Evil" co-star, Mike Colter, who plays lawyer Michael Price in "Cupertino."
The new series, which premiered Thursday, follows Michael and his colleague, Olivia Siffre (played by Rachel Keller), as they form a law firm to represent underdogs in their lawsuits against giant tech companies. Robert and Michelle King, who created and executive-produced "Evil," also created and executive-produce "Cupertino."
In "Evil," Colter played Father David Acosta, a Catholic priest who worked with Mandvi's tech-whiz Ben to discern whether purported demonic possessions were real or not. Katja Herbers portrayed the third member of their Vatican-directed team, forensic psychologic Kristen Bouchard. The series debuted on CBS in 2019, then moved to Paramount+ for its last three seasons. The series finale began streaming in August 2024.
Another familiar face coming to Silicon Valley
Jenn Lyon ("Claws") also will guest-star in the legal drama's first season, TVLine has learned exclusively. She'll play Faye Jacks, "a brash Kentucky lawyer who uses people's underestimation of her as a weapon," per the official character description.
In addition to portraying manicurist Jennifer for four seasons of TNT's "Claws," Lyon's TV credits include "Stumble," "English Teacher," "Sirens," "Justified," and "Dead Boy Detectives." She also has worked on other series produced by Robert and Michelle King, including "Happy Face" and "Elsbeth."
Recently, Aasif Mandvi has had roles in "The Terror" and "The Miniature Wife." His pre-"Evil" TV work includes "Blue Bloods," "A Series of Unfortunate Events," "Younger," "The Brink," and "The Daily Show."
"Cupertino" airs Thursdays at 10/9 on CBS. Are you looking forward to seeing Mandvi and Lyon on "Cupertino"? Let us know in the comments!