Cupertino Stages Evil Reunion: Aasif Mandvi To Guest-Star In Season 1 (Exclusive)

Here's some divine casting scoop: CBS' "Cupertino" is about to reunite a couple of the Vatican's finest.

Aasif Mandvi, who played Ben Shakir in the supernatural drama "Evil," will guest-star on the first season of "Cupertino," TVLine has learned exclusively.

Mandvi will play Judge Walker Doughty, who is described as "a smart, no-nonsense jurist willing to bend the rules in court to keep the case moving." The appearance will bring him back on screen with his "Evil" co-star, Mike Colter, who plays lawyer Michael Price in "Cupertino."

The new series, which premiered Thursday, follows Michael and his colleague, Olivia Siffre (played by Rachel Keller), as they form a law firm to represent underdogs in their lawsuits against giant tech companies. Robert and Michelle King, who created and executive-produced "Evil," also created and executive-produce "Cupertino."

In "Evil," Colter played Father David Acosta, a Catholic priest who worked with Mandvi's tech-whiz Ben to discern whether purported demonic possessions were real or not. Katja Herbers portrayed the third member of their Vatican-directed team, forensic psychologic Kristen Bouchard. The series debuted on CBS in 2019, then moved to Paramount+ for its last three seasons. The series finale began streaming in August 2024.