What To Watch Thursday: The Hunting Wives Returns, National Dog Show, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "The Hunting Wives" reload for Season 2, the National Dog Show crowns a winner, and Jennifer Lopez performs live from Las Vegas. (Note: The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC has been postponed until Saturday due to bad weather.)
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Showtimes for November 26, 2026
The Assassin
When a run-in with Interpol threatens to derail Julie and Edward's search for Kayla, they refuse to give up — but the harder they push, the more a corrupt underworld is exposed.
Blue Lights
Mo McIntyre’s mental state threatens to derail the trial for the murder of Gerry Cliff.
The Hunting Wives
Season 2 premiere: Sophie and Margo are on the outs, but soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?
The Kardashians
Coachella weekend is upon the Kardashian clan, and Kourtney makes it a family affair in the desert and really lets loose with Kylie and Kendall.
Sidelined 3: End Game
Two years after their breakup, rising college football star Drayton (Noah Beck) reunites with his high school sweetheart Dallas (Siena Agudong) during Heisman Trophy week in New York City.
The 2026 National Dog Show
Hosts John O'Hurley and David Frei return as more than 2,000 dogs compete for Best in Show; Mary Carillo provides behind-the-scenes feature interviews.
NFL Football
It's a NFC North battle as Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears face Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions in Week 12.
NFL Football
The Dallas Cowboys host their traditional Thanksgiving Day game, welcoming division rivals the Philadelphia Eagles.
Mickey's Home Alone
When Mickey and Pluto are accidentally left behind as Minnie and the gang head off for a Christmas getaway, they must defend their home from a mischievous raccoon and weasel determined to steal their holiday dinner.
Christmas Delivered
A tech-savvy woman (Autumn Reeser) helps a Christmas-tree farmer (Wes Brown) troubleshoot his struggling delivery app, growing closer to him as they deliver trees around town.
The Floor
Eliminated players get the chance to return to The Floor, but only if they're willing to put their winnings on the line.
The JLO Show: Live In Las Vegas
Jennifer Lopez takes viewers inside her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, performing her biggest hits alongside a full orchestra, vocal ensemble, and 16 dancers. (An extended cut streams exclusively on Paramount+.)
Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert
Simon brings his Grammy-nominated "Seven Psalms" to life in this first-ever live performance of the complete piece for his "Quiet Celebration" — an intimate evening spanning his vast career and celebrating new arrangements of timeless classics, deep cuts, and new musical discoveries.
Southern Charm
Allie cancels her date with Whitner, and he's upset to learn it might be due to Salley's meddling. Patricia hosts an Easter brunch where Austen confronts Shep about spreading misinformation.
Sunday Night Football
The NFL's Thanksgiving Day triple-header wraps up with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs taking on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.
The Circle
A synopsis was unavailable at press time.
Next Level Baker
Eight bakers face a festive stuffed-cookie challenge where a gifted ingredient from Santa could make or break their bake.
Mistletoe Murders
Emily and Sam grow closer as their figure skating case takes a surprising turn, and Sue worries about her nephew; Violet and Kyle cram as much Christmas as possible into their time together.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Justin Timberlake joins Jimmy Fallon for a special Thanksgiving Day episode. (A new "Late Night With Seth Meyers" follows at 12:37 a.m., where guests include the Meyers Family, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler.)