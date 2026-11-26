Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Thursday: "The Hunting Wives" reload for Season 2, the National Dog Show crowns a winner, and Jennifer Lopez performs live from Las Vegas. (Note: The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC has been postponed until Saturday due to bad weather.)

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