Amber Siyavus, Big Brother 8 Contestant, Dead At 46

Reality TV contestant Amber Siyavus, who competed on CBS' "Big Brother" in 2007, has died. She was 46.

As first reported by TMZ, Siyavus died October 9 of an as-yet-undisclosed cause. TVLine has reached out to Nevada's Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner for confirmation.

Longtime "Big Brother" host Julie Chen Moonves posted an Instagram tribute to Siyavus on Monday, writing the following caption alongside a clip of Siyavus' "Big Brother" post-eviction interview: "Rest in Peace Amber. Hard to believe but I know you are back in our eternal home with our Creator. Thank you for your heart and honesty. We will remember you with love."

Siyavus competed on Season 8 of "Big Brother," ultimately getting evicted eighth and finishing in seventh place; Dick "Evel Dick" Donato went on to win that season. During her time on the CBS reality competition, Siyavus became known for her emotional approach to the game and tearful Diary Room sessions. She was closely aligned throughout the summer with Dustin Erikstrup and Jameka Cameron, who respectively finished in ninth and fourth place.

Siyavus previously lost her 18-year-old daughter, Lexi Tomcavage, who died by apparent suicide in 2018.