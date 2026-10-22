5 Best Episodes Of Gilligan's Island, According To IMDb

The "Gilligan's Island" Season 3 opener "Up at Bat" kicks off this list at No. 5. The episode follows the show's namesake and first mate Gilligan and his decision to separate from the group after being bitten by a bat, fearing an oncoming transformation into a vampire. The episode's premise allowed it to play into one of the show's most enduring conventions: Gilligan being responsible for the misfortunes of the group.

Just in time for fall and the start of Halloween season, the episode aired in September 1966, and was directed by Jerry Hopper and written by Ron Friedman. With 300 user ratings, this episode scored an 8.0 on IMDb. Fans enjoyed the episode for its well-done vampire story, top-notch comedy, and killer set design, particularly the castle setting.

Outside of IMDb, "Up at Bat" did receive a solid viewership when it first aired on television. It garnered about 8 million viewers during its initial broadcast — and interestingly enough, that was on the lower end of viewership for the series as a whole, which regularly hit 11 or 12 million viewers for an episode and sometimes more. But in modern-day terms, that's a pretty massive audience, and the episode definitely has enough charm to make it an obvious shoo-in for a fan favorite.