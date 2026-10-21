Monica Dutton's Possible Yellowstone Return In Marshals Gets Update From Showrunner

Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) may be dead in the "Yellowstone" universe, but that doesn't necessarily mean fans have seen the last of her. "Marshals" showrunner Spencer Hudnut hasn't ruled out bringing the character back, although the timing would have to be right.

The second season of "Marshals," which premiered October 4, continues the story of Monica's husband, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), as he navigates her death, takes on a new mission as a U.S. Marshal, and raises their son Tate (Brecken Merrill). The Season 1 premiere revealed that Monica died of cancer attributed to a toxic water supply. Even in Season 2, Monica's death still weighs heavily on her family.

Speaking with People, Hudnut addressed the possibility of Monica coming back and said, "I'm definitely open [to] that ... I think you have to be very careful about the timing of doing that." But this doesn't mean that Monica's return is officially in the works — yet. He added that he doesn't know whether Asbille would be interested in returning, saying, "I have no idea what her point of view would be on that," but noted, "I would love to work with her."