Marshals Kills Off Major Yellowstone Character In Series Premiere: 'Tragedy Tends To Find Kayce,' EP Explains

Spoiler alert: This article reveals a key event in the series premiere of CBS' "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals."

It was the question on every "Yellowstone" fan's mind leading up to the March 1 premiere of "Marshals": What happened to Monica?

After all, "Marshals" reunites viewers with Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and his son Tate (Brecken Merrill), yet Kayce's wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) has been completely M.I.A. from all casting announcements. Fans began to fear the worst when the trailer for "Marshals" implied that Kayce was going to suffer yet another life-altering loss, one which would set him on the path to becoming a U.S. Marshal. Would that loss turn out to be Monica? And how was the show going to write out such a pivotal character from "Yellowstone"?

We finally got our answer in the "Marshals" series premiere, which confirmed that Monica died after a valiant battle with cancer. "The best part of me died with you," Kayce tells Monica when he visits her grave at the end of the show's first hour. "You always told me to fight for the life I want, but the life I wanted was with you. I'm trying to find a new path, a new beginning for me and Tate."

The mystery surrounding Monica's exit has finally been solved, but the show only tells us what happened to her. For the why, TVLine turns to "Marshalls" showrunner Spencer Hudnut to explain the thought process behind Kayce's latest loss. Read on for his full answer.