Why Yellowstone Follow-Up Marshals Reportedly Had To Kill Off Monica Dutton

If you're still processing that unexpected death in the "Marshals" premiere, you are definitely not alone. But "Yellowstone" fans might have a partial answer as to why a staple from the flagship series was unceremoniously killed offscreen. It wasn't the writers trying to shock us — apparently, it had to do with legal issues.

When CBS' "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals" arrived, fans expected to see the continued story of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and his wife Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), but instead, they got a grieving widower. In the premiere episode, it's revealed that Monica died from cancer linked to toxic waste contamination.

Blame Hollywood's ongoing streaming wars. According to a report from Puck, the real culprit here is a complex licensing deal that was created before the existence of Paramount+. The simple version is: Because of that contract, NBCUniversal's Peacock owns the exclusive streaming rights to "Yellowstone" and any direct continuation, while Paramount gets to keep any of the new spin-offs, including CBS' "Marshals" and "Dutton Ranch" on Paramount+.