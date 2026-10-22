5 TV Shows With Stephen King Vibes That Are Perfect For A Halloween Weekend Binge

Stephen King has a knack for turning small towns, strange characters, and buried secrets into nightmare fuel. But if you're looking for a Halloween weekend TV binge reminiscent of the prolific horror writer, you don't have to stick to adaptations of his novels. We've put together a list of five TV shows that give Stephen King vibes.

King fans are likely familiar with recent TV adaptations including "IT: Welcome to Derry" and "Carrie." But what makes something feel like a King story even when he had nothing to do with it? Often, it's the presence of a small town, a peculiar protagonist, and a sense of claustrophobia. There's typically something closing in or some slowly approaching threat that creates anxiety for both the characters and the audience. The five shows below tap into those same unsettling feelings in their own ways, making them strong contenders for your Halloween weekend watchlist.