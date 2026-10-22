5 TV Shows With Stephen King Vibes That Are Perfect For A Halloween Weekend Binge
Stephen King has a knack for turning small towns, strange characters, and buried secrets into nightmare fuel. But if you're looking for a Halloween weekend TV binge reminiscent of the prolific horror writer, you don't have to stick to adaptations of his novels. We've put together a list of five TV shows that give Stephen King vibes.
King fans are likely familiar with recent TV adaptations including "IT: Welcome to Derry" and "Carrie." But what makes something feel like a King story even when he had nothing to do with it? Often, it's the presence of a small town, a peculiar protagonist, and a sense of claustrophobia. There's typically something closing in or some slowly approaching threat that creates anxiety for both the characters and the audience. The five shows below tap into those same unsettling feelings in their own ways, making them strong contenders for your Halloween weekend watchlist.
FROM
Stephen King does love a good mysterious small-town setting, and that's exactly what "FROM" delivers. The Epix original series premiered in 2022 and stars Harold Perrineau as Sheriff Boyd Stevens, a man tasked with keeping law and order in a town overrun by horrifying creatures whenever the sun goes down. To make matters worse, no one can seem to leave: Anybody who tries driving out finds themselves looping right back into town.
"FROM" currently has four seasons available to binge this Halloween weekend, with a fifth and final season confirmed for release on MGM+. Season 5 is expected to premiere in 2027, and the creators have indicated that the story will reach its conclusion, with answers to some of the town's mysteries. Maybe even the question of how to escape. In the meantime, its unsettling small-town atmosphere and ever-present threats should feel familiar to King fans.
Teacup
Although it lasted only one season, Peacock's "Teacup" is definitely worth a Halloween weekend binge, particularly for fans of Stephen King's science-fiction horror novella "The Mist." Notably, "Teacup" is loosely inspired by Robert R. McCammon's novel "Stinger," but it differs enough from the source material that it hardly feels like a direct adaptation.
The series was created by Ian McCulloch and executive-produced by prolific horror filmmaker James Wan. Starring Yvonne Strahovski and Scott Speedman, "Teacup" follows the Chenoweth family after their farm animals begin acting strangely and they find themselves targeted by a hostile, body-snatching alien named Assassin. There is also a strange man in a gas mask who draws a blue line around the perimeter of the farm, warning that no one should cross it and no one should be trusted. Despite its short run of eight episodes, "Teacup" is stylish and creepy enough to make for a perfect Halloween watch.
Cape Fear
Despite two previous film versions in 1962 and 1991, Apple TV's "Cape Fear" series brings something new to the story first told in John D. MacDonald's novel "The Executioners." Besides its modern setting, the series boasts an impressive lineup, including Martin Scorsese (who directed the 1991 film) and Steven Spielberg as executive producers, along with Javier Bardem, Patrick Wilson, and Amy Adams in starring roles.
As for how this version of "Cape Fear" embodies Stephen King, that's all in the anxiety created by the psychological war between the main characters. A married couple must contend with the release of a man who may have been wrongfully convicted of murder and whom they helped put behind bars. King may sometimes introduce elements of the supernatural, but many of his stories explore the fear that comes from how dangerous other people can become when pushed to their limits. And that's precisely the kind of fear that drives "Cape Fear."
Midnight Mass
While Mike Flanagan is getting plenty of praise for his new "Carrie" TV series, his Netflix work helped cement his reputation as a horror storyteller. "Midnight Mass," in particular, demonstrates Flanagan's ability to capture the sort of claustrophobia found in Stephen King's stories, with a small, close-knit community and danger lurking within one unlikely character.
"Midnight Mass" is, of course, its own story, and instead of focusing on a teenage girl with psychic powers leaving a lasting effect on her town, it introduces a charismatic priest named Father Paul Hill (Hamish Linklater), who arrives on Crockett Island and seemingly performs miracles, including healing the sick. But everything is not what it seems with Father Paul, and Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford), recently released from prison, becomes suspicious as the small fishing community descends into dangerous zealotry. He begins to question the truth behind these miracles and whether they come from something more sinister than God's favor.
The Leftovers
"The Leftovers" is one of HBO's oldies but goodies, airing from 2014 to 2017 and exploring what happens after 2% of the global human population mysteriously disappears. The series stars Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, and Christopher Eccleston. Stephen King has explored the aftermath of major events in books such as "The Stand" and "Under the Dome," so fans of those works may find plenty to appreciate in "The Leftovers."
Fair warning: Viewers may find the show's unwillingness to provide a definitive answer to the mystery of the disappearance frustrating. However, the beauty of "The Leftovers" is how it examines society after tragedy. What communities form? What's the lasting effect of permanent loss? And how do people move forward when nothing makes sense? If you're a bit of a scaredy-cat who doesn't enjoy monsters popping up in jump scares, "The Leftovers" is a horror-adjacent supernatural drama that sticks to existential anxiety instead.