FROM Renewed For Fifth And Final Season At MGM+

Just days before the arrival of its fourth season, the sci-fi horror series "FROM" has been renewed for a fifth and final season at MGM+, the network announced Wednesday.

"We are wildly excited to announce that we've officially begun work on Season 5," executive producers John Griffin, Jeff Pinker, and Jack Bender said in a joint statement. "Which means we will get the chance to see our story to its conclusion. Which means questions will be answered. Answers will be questioned. And there will surely be a cascade of tears and terrors in-between. We are thankful for the support of our friends and partners at MGM+. And we are grateful beyond measure for the mad passion of our entire FROMily. We're excited to share Season 4 with you and hope it whets your appetite for what's to come."

"FROM," which first premiered in 2022, stars Harold Perrineau ("Lost") as Boyd Stevens, the sheriff and de facto mayor of a terrifying town that can't be escaped once visitors enter it. In the upcoming fourth season, "the closer the residents get to the answers they seek, the more terrifying their search becomes," per the official synopsis. "How much longer can Boyd hold the town together, even as his body and mind are falling apart? And what role will the town's most recent arrival play in the events to come? Season 4 will open doors that some in town will end up wishing had remained closed."

Season 4 of "FROM" premieres Sunday, April 19, at 9/8c. The fifth and final season, meanwhile, will start production later this year in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with an eye toward a 2027 premiere date. (THR first reported the final-season renewal.)

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