Why Lex Luthor Actor Michael Rosenbaum Left Smallville After Season 7

Michael Rosenbaum spent seven seasons playing Lex Luthor on "Smallville," but he walked away from the superhero drama in 2008 after a contract dispute with Warner Bros. Television. Now, the actor is opening up about why he turned down the opportunity to return for three more seasons.

In a new retrospective interview with Variety, Rosenbaum and his "Smallville" co-star Tom Welling, who nearly turned down the role of Clark Kent, discussed the contract dispute that led to Rosenbaum's departure. Rosenbaum was initially hesitant to talk about it, but Welling wasn't, explaining that when his co-star's contract came up for renewal, "the idea is that, based on the success of the show, the contract will be increased. And that wasn't happening." According to Rosenbaum, Warner Bros. Television, which produced "Smallville" for The WB and later The CW, expected him to sign on for three more years without offering a pay raise.

Rosenbaum wasn't willing to accept those terms, telling the publication, "You're like, 'I'm part of the success, and don't I need to get rewarded?' So I said, 'Yeah, no thanks.' And that was it." After leaving "Smallville," he went on to explore other roles in projects like "Breaking In," "Impastor," and the second and third "Guardians of the Galaxy" films.