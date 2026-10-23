The Traitors Recap: Did #Fruitgate Serve Up The Season's First Banished Traitor?

At the roundtable, Alan reminds the players that someone secured a power "more potent than anything we've seen around the roundtable before." He's going to spill the details, but first: They must banish!

Kriste accuses Abby L. of being a traitor, citing Abby's (wrong) accusations of Arisa and Sherry. Abby L. counters by accusing Wyatt! Her "evidence": His inconsistency between saying he had a foolproof traitor strategy and not delivering a good answer when she asked him about it. (Grasping at straws much?) Eyes soon turn toward Victor, who is shocked that everyone keeps eyeing him. No one seems to care about his evidence, he says. Jay says Victor feels "distracty," which makes everyone suspicious. (Am I insanely entertained by how all of these clueless players are consistently ignoring the only guy with a correct theory? Why, yes. Yes, I am.)

Victor isn't going down without a fight though. He repeats his suspicions about Joe and Tomica, especially Joe walking around with an apple. Victor says Joe didn't even take a bite of the apple, to which multiple players confirm that he did. "You guys, the fruit shall set you free," Victor replies. And listen, #fruitgate was sloppy af, and kudos to Victor for both recognizing that a murder in plain sight was happening and clocking that it had something to do with the fruit. Impressive!

Victor then turns to Tomica, asking her, "Why did you tell me Katie?" Tomica insists she said, "Kriste." After Victor says she's lying, Tomica claims that if she said "Katie" she misspoke. (Rookie move, traitor! Cirie Fields and Rob Rausch would've never.)

When Alan calls for silence and makes the group vote, it's Victor who receives the most votes. But just as he's called up to the Circle of Truth, Alan pulls a fast one. That power he was teasing? It's called the Power of the Pardon. And its beholder can overturn the results of the roundtable, either ending Victor's journey or allowing him to continue. But just as Alan is about to reveal who that person is, the episode ends on a (very frustrating) cliffhanger.

Who do you hope has the Pardon, and do you think Victor will be saved? Sound off in the comments!