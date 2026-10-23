Grey's Anatomy: As Simone Makes A Decision About Her Pregnancy, Mer Leaves Town Again — For How Long?

With the reveal of Simone's pregnancy during last week's "Grey's Anatomy" Season 23 premiere, the show launched a paternity mystery we were excited to watch unfold. But after this week's follow-up episode, it's looking like we may have to be OK never knowing whether Wes or Lucas is the potential father.

After catching Simone in a moment of morning sickness, it takes about two seconds for Kwan to clock his housemate's pregnancy, instantly becoming her only shoulder to lean on as she considers her next steps. In a perfect world, she would approach her possible baby daddies on her own terms, but "Grey's" is far from a perfect world, so Wes learns the news himself by overhearing Kwan (who really needs to learn to use his inside voice).

Wes is freaked out at first, but he says he doesn't do anything halfway, and that goes double for bringing a life into the world. Given her known fertility issues, Simone says it's a "miracle" that she got pregnant at all, but the situation is still raw. Neither of them know quite what to say.

Towards the end of the hour, Simone shares a sweet exchange with a new mother; despite her exhaustion after 10 hours in the ER for a simple ear infection, the woman insists that children are worth the stress. But if you think this moment is going to sway Simone's decision about keeping her baby, think again.

Wes later apologizes for his earlier reaction, assuring Simone that he care about her and isn't walking away. "Kids deserve to be 100% wanted — and right now, I want to be a surgeon," Simone explains, acknowledging that "there are other ways to have a family," and that she'll figure it out "when the time is right."

"It's OK, you can be relieved," Simone says after basically telling Wes that she's decided to have an abortion, but that's not what he's feeling in the moment. "I'm wherever you are," he says.