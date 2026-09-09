Fall TV Preview 2026: Exclusive Scoop And Photos On 30+ Returning Favorites!

The Abbott hallways will be even more crowded than usual in Season 6 after the district shut down a bunch of schools in last season's finale, leaving Abbott to pick up the stranded kids. But Janine and the staff know how to roll with the punches, executive producer Patrick Schumacker says: "The thing about public school is that this sort of chaos just happens every year, no matter what," so "we will have the natural chaos that comes with just these already overpacked classrooms, even if they weren't taking in new kids." Gregory is now Ava's assistant principal, as well, and "he takes the job very, very seriously," EP Justin Halpern hints. "Probably, at face value, certainly more seriously than Ava takes her job." The two of them "have different styles, different philosophies, so there'll be a little bit of tension there," Halpern adds, "and then Gregory's also still working with his class while fulfilling his duties. So he's very harried at the start of the season." He could also be nervous about popping the question to Janine after asking O'Shon about wedding rings in the finale — so will we see a proposal this season? "What I will say is we carry through with our storylines," Schumacker allows, "and that is, I think, all I can say about that right now."

BONUS SPOILER!: We'll see more of Jacob's new role as school liaison representative in Season 6, Halpern teases: "Much like Gregory taking his assistant principal job very seriously, Jacob does the same, maybe even more so with the liaison rep position... We have a larger plan with that, and it is a stepping stone to where we want to take him, so we're going to explore that this season."

RETURN DATE: Wednesday, October 7, at 8:30/7:30c (ABC) — Dave Nemetz