Fall TV Preview 2026: Exclusive Scoop And Photos On 30+ Returning Favorites!
The outdoor temperatures might not reflect it just yet, but fall is nearly here — and so are new seasons of your favorite TV shows.
As is our annual tradition, TVLine is coming to you with exclusive photos and scoop you can't get anywhere else, all about nearly three dozen returning series on broadcast, cable, and streaming. (See the full calendar of broadcast premiere dates here.)
What brings "9-1-1: Nashville" addition Ryan Phillippe to Music City? How will Det. Vince Riley be written off "Law & Order"? Can Toni forgive Amelia for her "Grey's Anatomy" tryst? And what does DiNozzo's return mean for the future of "NCIS"?
You can find the answers to those questions in our fall preview below, along with fresh intel on "Abbott Elementary," "Best Medicine," "Marshals," "Tulsa King," "Elsbeth," "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," and many more shows. What are you waiting for? Get scrolling! And be sure to drop a comment with the fall TV return you're most eagerly anticipating.
9-1-1
The procedural's milestone 10th season begins with the 118 responding to a massive sinkhole, a story that was mapped out before an actual sinkhole opened up on Sunset Boulevard this summer. "It's not my fault," showrunner Tim Minear tells TVLine of the eerie timing. "But yeah, it's a giant sinkhole that turns into, of course, a volcano." Despite Athena's promotion to detective, there's "no lack of her cross-pollinating with the 118" this season. Also on that front, Minear says he "would certainly consider" giving Athena a post-Bobby love interest, but he's "not currently considering it." This season's big love story is between Buck and his 4-year-old son Theo, though Buck will have to overcome one major challenge: "believing that he has the right to be anyone's father." In other Season 10 news, "Maddie and Chimney both have a little blonde going on," which Minear will probably "have to address in the narrative at some point"; new nurse May will be thrown into the deep end "right away," while her relationship with Ravi will remain intact; Eddie's focus will remain on Christopher, though Minear agrees that he "deserves somebody" special in his life; and there will be a "little bit of a change" in the Wilson household regarding one of Hen and Karen's children.
BONUS SPOILER!: Remember Matthew Sparks (played by Zach Tinker), the former rookie cop who was fired for accidentally shooting an unarmed woman back in Season 8? "He's got a pretty good job with the city now," Minear says, "which puts him in an unfortunate place when there's a sinkhole and a volcano."
RETURN DATE: Thursday, October 15, at 8/7c (ABC) — Andy Swift
9-1-1: Nashville
Season 2 of ABC's "9-1-1" spin-off picks up three weeks after Blythe and Dixie's brawl, and viewers will have to wait to find out how it ended. "Neither of them are dead, I'll spoil that," showrunner Rashad Raisani tells TVLine. "But they are going to have to face consequences" that will affect both of their lives. As for Don and Blythe, "there's going to be a price" to pay for his "emotional betrayal" in the finale. Will their marriage survive? Stay tuned! In other Hart news, Ryan's wife Sam will make more difficult decisions about her concurrent pregnancy and life-threatening tumor, a situation made even more complicated by Tennessee's restrictive laws regarding reproductive rights. Season 2 also introduces Ryan Phillippe as a detective named Rogue (all credit for that name goes to Ryan Murphy, apparently), a "hard-boiled" homicide detective from New York City tasked with hunting down a "mysterious, diabolical criminal who wreaks havoc on Nashville" by committing crimes inspired by Biblical plagues. Raisani teases a "horrific swarm" of insects, as well as a "very 'Rosemary's Baby' thing with blood that's disturbing and amazing." Dixie will finally get her big moment to perform at the Grand Ole Opry, and while Taylor's music career will also "continue to flourish," her relationship with Blue might be another story. "When somebody starts to find their own path, does that pull you apart or does it bring you together?" Raisani asks.
BONUS SPOILER!: This season's first mini crossover with "9-1-1" involves a FaceTime call in Episode 2 when the Nashville crew encounters an event similar to one Buck once told them about. A proper crossover between the two shows will happen closer to Episode 8 or 9, and this one might finally include a few "Lone Star" favorites. "That's in the works in a big way," Raisani confirms.
RETURN DATE: Thursday, October 15, at 9/8c (ABC) — A.S.
Abbott Elementary
The Abbott hallways will be even more crowded than usual in Season 6 after the district shut down a bunch of schools in last season's finale, leaving Abbott to pick up the stranded kids. But Janine and the staff know how to roll with the punches, executive producer Patrick Schumacker says: "The thing about public school is that this sort of chaos just happens every year, no matter what," so "we will have the natural chaos that comes with just these already overpacked classrooms, even if they weren't taking in new kids." Gregory is now Ava's assistant principal, as well, and "he takes the job very, very seriously," EP Justin Halpern hints. "Probably, at face value, certainly more seriously than Ava takes her job." The two of them "have different styles, different philosophies, so there'll be a little bit of tension there," Halpern adds, "and then Gregory's also still working with his class while fulfilling his duties. So he's very harried at the start of the season." He could also be nervous about popping the question to Janine after asking O'Shon about wedding rings in the finale — so will we see a proposal this season? "What I will say is we carry through with our storylines," Schumacker allows, "and that is, I think, all I can say about that right now."
BONUS SPOILER!: We'll see more of Jacob's new role as school liaison representative in Season 6, Halpern teases: "Much like Gregory taking his assistant principal job very seriously, Jacob does the same, maybe even more so with the liaison rep position... We have a larger plan with that, and it is a stepping stone to where we want to take him, so we're going to explore that this season."
RETURN DATE: Wednesday, October 7, at 8:30/7:30c (ABC) — Dave Nemetz
Best Medicine
Spring will have sprung in Port Wenn when the Fox dramedy returns for its sophomore run, and romance will be in the air... just maybe not between the two characters fans would love to see together. While Louisa continues to pursue her dream of being a mother, Eliza Coupe's Eden hasn't gone anywhere since the Season 1 finale; her presence in the town as Martin's girlfriend is only slightly better tolerated than last season's rumors of a bubonic plague outbreak. In other words: "She's not anybody's favorite cup of tea," showrunner Liz Tuccillo tells TVLine. However, the irritated townsfolk may not have to worry. Eden's "plan isn't to stay and have a nice cozy life with Martin in Port Wenn," the EP previews. "She has bigger plans for both of them, which of course doesn't make anybody happy." On the medical front, you'll recall that Glendon reported Martin to state officials at the end of Season 1, but only a select few townsfolk know about the doc's debilitating fear. "The secret of his blood phobia has lingered long enough, and it is now going to have a resolution" in the premiere "in terms of the secret of it," Tuccillo adds. "It's going to be a strong arc in this season, of how he gets better... But then, of course, there are always complications." About that: The monitor assigned to make sure Martin complies with the state medical registry's orders turns out to be a handsome guy named Parker (Jack Cutmore-Scott, "Frasier") who hits it off with Louisa, creating the season's second love triangle.
BONUS SPOILER!: Expect Aunt Sarah's discovery of sea urchins to bring a flow of both cash and drama — via rich tourists hungry for uni — into the Salty Breeze this season.
RETURN DATE: Tuesday, September 22, at 8/7c (Fox) — Kimberly Roots
Boston Blue
Season 2 picks up after a time jump roughly equal to the length of the show's real-world hiatus, with Danny embracing a new position in the police force — and Baez officially making the move to Boston. "We do join that process sort of at the tail end of Baez settling into Boston and looking toward a new life with Danny," co-showrunner Brandon Sonnier tells TVLine. Meanwhile, Danny will reunite with brother Jamie when "Blue Bloods" vet Will Estes makes his spin-off debut in Episode 5. A police conference brings Jamie to Boston following some changes in his life and career, allowing the brothers to "connect after having lived apart for a couple of years now." But first, there's the small matter of that Season 1 cliffhanger: Co-showrunner Brandon Margolis promises that viewers will learn whether Lena's boyfriend, Det. Brian Rodgers, survived being deliberately run off the road before the premiere's main title sequence. And while that question will be answered quickly, the incident is "part of something larger at play" that will involve the cops and the Silver family throughout Season 2. The premiere will also feature Len Cariou's second appearance as Reagan family patriarch Henry.
BONUS SPOILER!: Mae's reelection fight against Thad Longfellow is about to get personal. Sonnier teases that "many things are revealed" from Mae's past that could potentially damage her campaign, while Margolis warns that when it comes to Thad's willingness to play dirty, "anybody's fair game."
RETURN DATE: Friday, October 9, at 10/9c (CBS) — Ryan Schwartz
Chicago Fire
If you haven't stopped thinking about that Season 14 finale cliffhanger, you're in luck: New showrunner Victor Teran says the "Chicago Fire" Season 15 premiere will pick up right where we left off, finishing out that call before jumping ahead to see the fallout. With so many crew members' fates up in the air — and with the news of Joe Miñoso's forthcoming exit — we can't help but wonder whether one of our beloved 51 crew members won't make it out alive. Will Miñoso's Joe Cruz fall victim to the explosion? Teran can't directly answer any questions regarding the firefighter's fate, but he does call Joe's Season 15 storyline "unexpected," adding that what happens to the veteran crew member isn't what you might be thinking.
BONUS SPOILER!: Teran says one of the members of 51 will be in charge of four probationary firefighters this season, meaning there will be plenty of new faces coming through the firehouse. Marcus Burke, played by "All American" alum Da'Vinchi, is one of them — and he's going to ruffle feathers with his over-confident attitude. Teran says Burke is deliberately introduced as "the oil to somebody's water" in the firehouse, stirring up conflicts that evoke the early days of Casey/Severide.
RETURN DATE: Wednesday, October 7, at 9/8c (NBC) — Claire Franken
Chicago Med
When "Chicago Med" returns with Season 12, it will have been three months since the events of the Season 11 finale, and showrunner Allen MacDonald says Hannah still hasn't told Archer she loves him. Though we'll find the two cohabitating while caring for baby Mabel, the "Chicago Med" boss says the pair is "still very much trying to figure out" their dynamic. To complicate matters, Hannah is dealing not only with a potential relationship with Archer and the challenges of new motherhood, but also with feelings of isolation while on maternity leave. MacDonald says Hannah will visit the ED in the premiere, where Archer has already returned to work, which only magnifies her feelings of loss. (MacDonald won't confirm when — if ever — the doctor will resume her medical duties in Season 12.)
BONUS SPOILER!: Because cast member Sarah Ramos recently welcomed a child of her own, MacDonald shares that Dr. Lenox will not appear in the first five episodes of "Chicago Med" Season 14. Her spirit will be felt, though: The news of her relationship with Ripley will have spread slowly, and it will have become common knowledge among the Gaffney staff!
RETURN DATE: Wednesday, October 7, at 8/7c (NBC) — C.F.
Chicago P.D.
Will Voight pursue charges against Shari for murder? The "Chicago P.D." Season 14 premiere will pick up with Voight and Imani's conversation on that very subject. Showrunner Gwen Sigan says Voight has a lot to consider, calling him a historically "morally gray" character who is trying to evolve and grow. When confronted with this controversial decision, Voight is trying to think about the whole picture — not just what's best for him, but also what's best for both Shari and Imani. Whatever he decides, Sigan says viewers will learn his answer at the top of the hour, after which the episode will skip ahead three months. Given that time jump, we'll be plunged into the thick of Atwater's father-to-be journey with Tasha Fox (Karen Obilom), which has him feeling anxious and excited. As for whether we'll get to see Atwater actually become a father before LaRoyce Hawkins exits the series, Sigan can't say. She does tease that the original cast member will deliver "beautiful performances" before his character's departure.
BONUS SPOILER!: Sigan says Imani will become a "whole different version" of herself this season now that she's finally found her sister. The 21st District will become a safe place for her, and she begins to form connections with "unexpected people."
RETURN DATE: Wednesday, October 7, at 10/9c (NBC) — C.F.
CIA
Crossover fans, brace yourselves! As TVLine exclusively revealed in August, Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is being put through the wringer when the spin-off's second season begins. He's back at work following the death of his father and is still processing the heavy emotions of losing a parent. Luckily for him, an old pal in the form of Agent Stuart Scola ("FBI" actor John Boyd) is crossing over to help his friend on both personal and professional fronts. Sadly for Bill, even more turmoil will surface when a shocking secret is revealed, throwing his entire life and everything he thought he knew about his pops into question. "We're going to see him confront a past that he couldn't possibly have predicted," says showrunner and executive producer Mike Weiss. "It's going to really challenge him on a foundational level, and he's going to have his new friend and partner, Colin (Tom Ellis), there to help guide the two of them through this investigation." Adds Gehlfuss: "Bill learns something about his past that makes him question who he is and what he's capable of. He's extremely shocked by it and almost in disbelief... We see Bill in a totally different and new light."
BONUS SPOILER!: Scola isn't the only "FBI" character who will show their face on the spin-off some time during the first 10 sophomore episodes. But who else will cross over, when will it happen, and why? Those details remain under wraps for now.
RETURN DATE: Monday, October 5, at 9/8c (CBS) — Nick Caruso
Dexter: Resurrection
In Season 2, our titular antihero is barreling toward a midlife crisis, "and he's feeling it, physically," showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips tells TVLine. It's been three years since the melee at Leon Prater's estate went down, and Dexter is no longer the spry, youthful serial killer we first met 20 years ago. "When he's chasing somebody who's more fit than he is, he's got problems, so he's got to overcome and outsmart that," the "Dexter" boss says. (Per the above photo: That includes hitting the gym and listening to some aggro self-help podcasts.) Trying to pivot between the season's two Big Bads — the older New York Ripper (played by "Succession" star Brian Cox) and the younger, fitter Five Borough Killer (Dan Stevens) — also makes Dex feel his age and puts him awkwardly in between two extremes. And even though Cox's villain may be "elderly and somewhat infirm," he's "still very dangerous," adds Phillips. In sum: "[Dexter's] got to use more brain than brawn this season."
BONUS SPOILER!: Harrison is not only now in the police force, but he's working in the same department as Wallace (Kadia Saraf) and Oliva (Dominic Fumusa)! The agents will continue to serve as "great adversaries" for Dexter, but with Harrison working alongside them, he may find himself caught up in some seriously sticky situations when the new run kicks off. "He knows what his father does, and that's a fine line to explore," teases Phillips.
RETURN DATE: Friday, October 30 (Paramount+) — N.C.
Doc
As the Season 3 trailer indicates, Dr. Ben Grant (played by new series regular Blair Underwood) doesn't immediately tell Amy about the romance they once shared, and his decision to withhold that information — at least at first — will complicate the doctors' present-day dynamic when Ben comes to work at Westside. "In the case of Ben, it really is a question of to what end he'd be [telling Amy about their past]," co-showrunners Barbie Kligman and Hank Steinberg tell TVLine in a joint email interview. "She doesn't remember. Why make her feel awkward or uncomfortable if she has no idea? ... But he also doesn't want to be deceitful. Where it gets even trickier are the lies of omission regarding her level of participation in his medical trial. But, for reasons we'll learn later, he does not want to open that can of worms." Elsewhere in the third season — which picks up a couple of months after the sophomore finale — Jake has moved to a cardiology fellowship, leading to "not quite the same degree of togetherness" as he once had with Amy at work, the showrunners say; Amy and Sonya will share a "begrudging" respect for each other as co-chief residents; and Michael is "really thriving" in his new role as Westside's chief of internal medicine.
BONUS SPOILER!: The show plans to revisit Gina's relationship with Walter, a young patient from Season 2 to whom she grew close, especially after learning about his fractured home life. "We go down a road with Gina who has never wanted children, but finds herself very attached to Walter and wondering if it's too late," Kligman and Steinberg share.
RETURN DATE: Tuesday, September 22, at 9/8c (Fox) — Rebecca Luther
Elsbeth
Season 3 of the CBS procedural may not have ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, but the finale engagement of Elsbeth's son, Teddy, and his longtime partner, Roy, will bring its own dash of drama to Elsbeth's life in Season 4. "While not traumatic, [Elsbeth's son getting engaged] can be unsettling, and we do lean into that," showrunner Jonathan Tolins shares with TVLine. "Wedding preparations will bring Elsbeth's mother to New York so we can meet her for the first time. Their relationship is complicated, and Mom's presence will stir up some insecurities and unfinished business in the family." (As for Teddy and Roy's relationship, it "will be tested by all the issues that pop up before marching down the aisle," per Tolins.) Meanwhile, Elsbeth is still navigating her post-Alec Bloom life, and Tolins confirms there are "still some feelings there on both sides." Although Ivan Hernandez won't pop up as Alec as frequently this season, "some issues with the precinct should bring Elsbeth and him back in contact," the EP says.
BONUS SPOILER!: The Season 3 finale seemed to leave the door open for Michael Urie ("Shrinking") to return as philanthropist Monty Blakemont III, and Tolins indeed wants to have him back this year. "Monty was last seen leaving the Hotel Reilly with a small painting in his messenger bag," he recalls. "I certainly hope to find out more about him, and that stolen painting, this season."
RETURN DATE: Thursday, October 8, at 9/8c (CBS) — R.L.
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins
After only airing 10 episodes in Season 1, the writers of Tracy Morgan's NBC sitcom feel like they're just getting started in the sophomore season. "We kind of feel like this is the back half of Season 1," executive producer Sam Means tells TVLine. "We were really just getting to know everyone and learning their dynamics, and it's just great to have the opportunity now to really expand the world." That expansion includes a deeper dive into the forbidden romance between Reggie's son Carmelo and Delilah, the daughter of Reggie's hated rival Jerry Basmati. "It's a slow-motion car crash," Means teases, "and at some point, it's all going to come to a head, and both families are going to come together in a battle royale." We'll also get to meet more of Reggie's family in a special Thanksgiving episode, Means adds, and "learn a little bit more about just how far back Reggie and Monica's relationship goes, and how deep those connections are." Plus, documentary filmmaker Arthur Tobin senses a true-crime goldmine in his midst when he meets someone "who he and Reggie decide is a murderer," EP Robert Carlock reveals, "and they're wrong. They're very wrong."
BONUS SPOILER!: Season 2 will also feature a Christmas episode, where Reggie's pal Rusty "is going to try to fulfill his lifelong ambition to be a neighborhood Santa," Means hints. "He comes from a long line of Santas," Carlock notes, and "the men in his family, back in deep upstate New York, are really judging him for" not putting on the big red suit yet. "He's in peak Santa right now!"
RETURN DATE: Monday, November 2, at 8:30/7:30c (NBC) — D.N.
FBI
"CIA" is returning the favor in the "FBI" Season 9 premiere, sending its Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard over to 26 Fed to lend a helping hand. As TVLine exclusively revealed in August, Necar Zadegan is set to guest-star in a special crossover premiere episode. According to showrunner Mike Weiss, Nikki is the perfect contact to tap when the "FBI" crew is "chasing bad guys who might have an international or intelligence or terror background to them." And the episode titled "Rendition" won't be Zadegan's only appearance on the flagship series this season. "Why not go and talk to an expert, Nikki Reynard, who has been chasing and tracking and dealing with these guys for her entire career overseas?" Weiss explains. "We call on Nikki a couple of times in the season to come in and lend her expertise when there's something weird or exotic or global going on in a part of the FBI investigation."
BONUS SPOILER!: Throughout his shadowy new gig with Anna Vorp, OA will face some seemingly impossible predicaments. "In the season premiere, we're going to see the kind of darker, more dangerous things that this strike team gets up to," reveals Weiss. "When OA finds himself in an incredibly difficult situation with no good solutions, he makes a choice, and that choice is going to haunt him for the first half of the season."
RETURN DATE: Monday, October 5, at 8/7c (CBS) — N.C.
Fire Country
Though the 42 crew enjoyed a period of relative peace in the Season 4 finale, "Fire Country" star and executive producer Max Thieriot tells TVLine that last season's memorable flood will lead to unforeseen problems in Season 5. A big disaster will strike Edgewater in the premiere, which Thieriot calls a "multi-layered event," presenting new challenges for the team. The actor says that while 42 tries to rescue the town from yet another "inopportune" emergency, plenty of new faces will emerge, many of whom will become large parts of the series going forward. Among the newbies is Olivia Thirlby's CJ, who Thieriot says is "traveling with some baggage" when she arrives in Edgewater. Thirlby will share plenty of scenes with Thieriot's Bode, but fear not: Thieriot assures us their connection is not romantic; Bode is as committed to Chloe as ever. In terms of the other new characters, Thieriot reveals that someone with mysterious ties to Manny will be joining Three Rock, which will "complicate everything" for the battalion chief. Amid all that personal and professional drama, 42 also has to reckon with an act of violence in the premiere, and Thieriot warns "not everyone comes out unscathed."
BONUS SPOILER!: Thieriot reveals that we will be introduced to a new character who is set to lead the medical drama spin-off, which is in early development at CBS. Despite prior speculation, Thieriot confirms that the potential offshoot will not center on Dr. Camille (Natalie Zea), Manny's new girlfriend who was introduced last season.
RETURN DATE: Friday, October 9, at 9/8c (CBS) — C.F.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Season 3 picks up mere seconds after Georgie stormed out of Mary's house, having told her that she won't be allowed to see her granddaughter CeeCee if she continues dating Fred. And don't expect mother and son to make amends right away. "They're still very much at odds beyond the premiere," co-creator Steve Holland tells TVLine, explaining that Georgie forbidding Mary from seeing Fred was "exactly the wrong way to get her to do what he wants." Mandy, meanwhile, finds herself caught in the middle: She understands her husband's anger, but believes cutting CeeCee off from her grandmother is "a bridge too far." As for Mary and Fred, their relationship is bringing out new sides of both characters. "He's still a little bit of a scoundrel," Holland says, but being around Mary "does make him want to be a better person, and he's trying." And while Mary doesn't know how serious their relationship will become, Holland confirms that the show is exploring her first real romance since the "Young Sheldon" death of George Sr. Beyond the family drama, Georgie and Mandy's competing ambitions will emerge as a major source of conflict, raising questions about "who is going to have to sacrifice so that the other person can have a chance to get what they want," Holland teases.
BONUS SPOILER!: CeeCee is headed to preschool — and she's talking! With CeeCee able to do more, new stories are opening up, including a Halloween episode in which Mary and Audrey battle over who gets to make CeeCee's costume. Says Holland: "It explodes, goes nuclear."
RETURN DATE: Thursday, October 8, at 8/7c (CBS) — R.S.
Grey's Anatomy
On the heels of Amelia's "emotional and impulsive" night with Cass in last season's finale, "Grey's" will explore the next steps for Amelia and Toni, but showrunner Meg Marinis warns TVLine: "I'd say the temperature is fairly chilly when we return. While Amelia can try and make amends, it depends on whether Toni can look past it all." In other love-triangle news, "Simone would like us to believe that she's chosen Wes, and Lucas is out of the picture... but I wouldn't be so sure about that," Marinis says. Jo will also find herself at a crossroads, still unsure whether she wants to continue practicing medicine, which Marinis calls "a time of growth and personal discovery" for her. As for Jo's hubby, Link's attempts to "put aside his own challenges to be strong for others" will prove unsustainable, and "it will catch up to him." And as Bailey steps away to pursue a degree in public health, she'll have to "consider trusting others at the hospital to take some of the workload off her plate." Fresh off their finale engagement, Meredith and Nick will also return as much as possible in Season 23. "Both Ellen [Pompeo] and Scott [Speedman] are super busy, so we'll take them as often as we can get them," Marinis says.
BONUS SPOILER!: While a wedding could be in Meredith and Nick's relatively near future, Marinis reminds us, "It's Meredith Grey, so don't expect a poofy white dress."
RETURN DATE: Thursday, October 15, at 10/9c (ABC) — A.S.
Law & Order
If you've watched the long-running procedural for a while, you're used to major characters making off-screen exits with little fanfare. But that won't be the case for Reid Scott's Det. Vince Riley, whose upcoming departure will get plenty of screen time in a "very emotional" and "really powerful" early Season 26 installment, showrunner Rick Eid tells TVLine. Riley's brother, Matt (played by Ryan Eggold) — who is "recovered" from his stabbing and coma, Eid reports — also will be part of that hour. The same episode will introduce new squad addition Rob Calvino (James Badge Dale, "Hightown"), a native New Yorker homicide detective who "drips with New York energy and knowledge" and comes from "a tough, urban background in the city," Eid previews. "He's got a very unique perspective on New York and on criminals and the way it all works." The EP adds that he's looking forward to seeing how Calvino and Det. Theo Walker (David Ajala) work together, observing that Dale's character is "more pragmatic than idealistic." Elsewhere: District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn)'s reelection campaign continues ("It's a long election, but we will get a result at some point soon," Eid promises), "Mad Men" alum Vincent Kartheiser will play the founder of a prominent artificial intelligence company in the season premiere (think "the Elon Musk, Sam Altman tech-bro world," Eid says, chuckling), and... well, why don't you skip down to that bonus spoiler, hmm?
BONUS SPOILER!: The show will write Odelya Halevi's real-life pregnancy into Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun's Season 26 arc, Eid says, though we've not previously been privy to any major romantic relationship for the character. "In Episode 4, all of that will be addressed, or the beginning of that story will be addressed," the showrunner adds.
RETURN DATE: Thursday, October 8, at 10/9c (NBC) — K.R.
Law & Order: SVU
The elite squad known as the Special Victims Unit has been at it for nearly three decades. Accordingly, the show's upcoming 28th season will lean into "what is it like for Benson, and for all of these detectives, to have been doing this job for so long?" showrunner Michele Fazekas tells TVLine. Spoiler alert: kinda demoralizing! In the season premiere, Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) will have "a disappointing outcome to a case" that highlights how outdated public attitudes about sexual assault are still very prevalent, Fazekas previews. "I wanted her for the season to be wrestling with: How does Benson push her own boundaries?" If that sounds familiar: In Episode 1, Olivia herself will recall how her former partner, Det. Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni), sometimes resorted to violence in those situations. (Don't worry: "Obviously, Benson's not going to do that," Fazekas says, laughing.) Speaking of Stabler, now that "Law & Order: Organized Crime" is kaput, does that mean a Meloni guest spot or two is more likely? "I'm not going to say anything about that right now," Fazekas replies. Moving on! Look for the additions of new Assistant District Attorney Aidan Hawkins (recurring guest star Jelani Alladin, "Fellow Travelers"), who initially will rub ADA Dominick "Sonny" Carisi, Jr. (Peter Scanavino) the wrong way for several reasons, and experienced jury consultant Gwen Sharpe (recurring guest star J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"), who will act as a "sounding board" for Benson. (Much more on that here.)
BONUS SPOILER!: This season's squad pairings? Sgt. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Det. Terry Bruno (Kevin Kane), and Capt. Renee Curry (Aimé Donna Kelly) and Det. Jake "Griff" Griffin (Corey Cott). "That being said," Fazekas advises, "I still like to mix things up."
RETURN DATE: Thursday, October 8, at 9/8c (NBC) — K.R.
Marshals
Picking up "a couple of seconds" after that explosive finale, CBS' "Yellowstone" spin-off resumes with Kayce unaware of the threat posed by Tom and Dolly Weaver, though "he's going to get confronted pretty early on with the hard truth," showrunner Spencer Hudnut tells TVLine. Tate being in the Weavers' clutches is Kayce's "biggest fear come to life, so the first episode shows the lengths he'll go to as a father for his son." Beyond that, Kayce will struggle with guiding Tate into manhood. "All of the horrible things that have happened to Tate are weighing on Kayce," Hudnut says. Following their near-fatal cliffhanger, Belle and Cal will both face "consequences" from the encounter. "Belle, in particular, is going to be confronting those for much of the season," while her relationship with Cal will "motivate her to take control of her life again." Cal's cancer battle will also continue, "forcing him to confront certain realities in his life." Meanwhile, Andrea is still leaving for D.C., but Kayce's dilemma "compels her to stick around a little longer ... and forces her to admit how close she's grown to this team." As for Broken Rock, the show is "going to throw a lot at" Rainwater in Season 2. "We're going to see him in situations we haven't seen him in before," Hudnut teases.
BONUS SPOILER!: Dutton history buffs will be happy to know that Kayce's Season 2 journey will find him reconsidering "choices he made" in his past. Hudnut teases that "there's one skeleton in particular that he's going to confront later in Season 2." Any guesses?
RETURN DATE: Sunday, October 4, at 8:30/7:30c (CBS) — A.S.
NCIS
The big news in Season 24 of the hit CBS procedural: Tony DiNozzo is back! Michael Weatherly returns to reprise his role as the longtime agent — get the full scoop on his return here — but he won't appear in every episode, showrunner Steven D. Binder warns. "He'll come in and out of the show," Binder tells TVLine, adding that Weatherly's return forced the writers to rethink everything: "It was sort of like discovering a new show. How does this show work?" In non-Tony news, we'll see the aftermath of that season finale gunshot between Torres and McGee's son Mateo right away. "We will find out which of the players was shot," Binder promises, "and that will have repercussions, for sure." Those repercussions include McGee reexamining his relationship with his newly discovered son, Binder notes: "McGee's wondering if he doesn't know his son as well as he thinks he does... He realizes he missed 17 years, and there's a lot he doesn't know about this guy." Plus, we'll get an episode that has "some 'Squid Game' vibes" to it, but "not as violent," Binder teases, with a YouTube game show proving "what people will do for money." We'll also meet "a family member of one of our cast" this season, played by "a special guest star."
BONUS SPOILER!: "NCIS" will deliver a dose of TV nostalgia this season, Binder hints, with a cameo from "someone who was on a TV show that might have been my favorite TV show in the '80s, and a lot of people's favorite TV show in the '80s." The cameo "fits in the story in a really nice, heartfelt way," he adds. Again we ask: Any guesses?
RETURN DATE: Tuesday, October 6, at 8/7c (CBS) — D.N.
NCIS: Origins
"NCIS: Origins" delivered a memorable Season 2 finale that saw Gibbs and Lala share their first kiss, but will the series continue to build on that pivotal moment? Or will our beloved characters be struck with regret, calling the kiss a mistake? Showrunner David J. North assures TVLine that the Season 3 premiere, which picks up directly after the kiss, is "heated, it's passionate, and it's about to get really complicated." He adds that there is no regret felt between Gibbs and Lala — this isn't Gibbs' drunken wedding! — and there may be more swoon-worthy smooching in the future. Aside from the major development from our favorite couple, the Season 2 finale also left Randy's fate up in the air after he was kidnapped by some unknown assailant for some unknown transgression he made while working on his computer. Luckily, North says that Randy's fate will be revealed in the premiere episode as the NCIS team comes together as a family to rescue him.
BONUS SPOILER!: We already know that Mark Harmon will reprise his role as present-day Gibbs in every Season 3 episode — but fans will recall that his other appearances on the prequel have been painfully brief and isolated. North promises Harmon's role this season will not be confined to a lonely cabin in the wilderness, with only his thoughts and a dog to keep him company. In fact, North says they're taking Harmon out of Alaska! Plus, the showrunner tells us other notable members of the franchise may pop up, week-to-week.
RETURN DATE: Tuesday, October 6, at 10/9c (CBS) — C.F.
Only Murders in the Building
Season 6 brings the Hulu whodunit full circle — and across the pond. With Tina Fey's Cinda Canning apparently the victim at the center of the new season, co-creator John Hoffman points to her as "a real touchstone" for Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, whose friendship began while listening to her podcast. Following Cinda's trail to London means "stepping in the footsteps of someone who died," while also giving the members of the trio a chance to see themselves differently. For Selena Gomez's Mabel, that results in a "completely different energy" in the premiere. Charles, meanwhile, is forced to reckon with his legacy when Martin Freeman's character, an actor who leads the U.K. remake of "Brazzos," takes on his signature role. "Brazzos is Charles' baby and he's now watching someone else have a great time with his baby," Hoffman says, calling Freeman and Steve Martin's rapport "one of the highlights" of the season. As for whether Oliver still intends to leave the Arconia and start his next chapter with Meryl Streep's Loretta upon their eventual return home? Hoffman won't spoil where that goes, but teases that "home, legacy, a maternal side of things" are "key" to Martin Short's character's storyline.
BONUS SPOILER!: Former "Doctor Who" stars David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, and Peter Capaldi will share the screen, though Hoffman says it's not "a wink-wink meta version." And "Broadchurch" fans can expect a reunion, too: Asked if Tennant, Olivia Colman, and Whittaker cross paths, Hoffman confirms, "A little bit."
RETURN DATE: Tuesday, December 8 (Hulu) — R.S.
Outlander: Blood of My Blood
When last we left Jamie and Claire's folks, one couple was making a mad dash for Craigh na Dun while the other worried that a simmering rebellion would tear them apart. When the time-travel drama returns for Season 2, we'll quickly learn that Henry (played by Jeremy Irvine) — and only Henry — passed through the standing stones, leaving a floundering Julia (Hermione Corfield) alone in the past once more with baby William. And when we find out where Henry ended up? Let's just say, he's the worse for wear, enduring "one of the most traumatic things he can go through," showrunner Matthew B. Roberts tells TVLine. Elsewhere in the highlands, Brian (Jamie Roy) and Ellen (Harriet Slater) don't have it any easier: The Jacobite uprising that got underway at the end of last season hasn't calmed down, so the newly handfast pair must decide whether to honor their duties to their individual clans. "Our characters are always taken to the edge, and we just want to see what happens to them," executive producer Maril Davis previews. "But more so this season, everyone is pushed to their limits, in a way that's really testing all of their relationships." Speaking of relationships, Dougal (Sam Retford) and Maura (Bobby Rainsbury) may have married for clan expediency, but the new season finds the near-strangers kinda digging each other. Maybe that's because Maura challenges the Fraser war chief in a way he's never experienced? Dougal "is a large guy, and you think, 'Oh, he's gonna dominate that relationship,'" Davis says, "but she wears the boots in that family."
BONUS SPOILER!: TVLine was on set in Scotland for the shooting of an upcoming episode, and while we can't tell you exactly what we saw, we can say that we witnessed an unexpected moment that figures heavily in "Outlander: Blood of My Blood"... but even more so in the events of the original series.
RETURN DATE: Friday, September 18, at 8/7c (Starz), but you can also watch on-demand or through the Starz app at 12 a.m. ET on Fridays — K.R.
R.J. Decker
The ABC drama's second season will "look more closely at who R.J. is" aside from someone who spent 18 months in prison, showrunner Rob Doherty tells TVLine; much of what's ahead involves R.J.'s complicated relationship with his father. "Emi knows from troubled dads, so she'll be a good sounding board as R.J. deals with his father popping up in Fort Lauderdale and making waves," he says. Of course, Emi will have her hands full dealing with the "political and financial fallout" of her own father's murder, discovering that she's in considerable danger without his protection. "R.J. is trying to give her the space that she needs, but it's a very tricky time," Doherty says. In other life updates, R.J. will "continue to count on assists from Mel and Catherine," but he won't be living at their house anymore. He and his trailer are back at Palmetto Pastures, which Doherty calls a "fun, colorful place to be. He's got some good neighbors. There's a lot of quirk there, but there are a lot of good intentions, too." But don't expect a quick answer to the mystery of who shot Emi's father. Victor's murder "will take a little while to solve," Doherty says. "We'll be a few episodes in before we can finally pivot to suspects... and eventually an arrest."
BONUS SPOILER!: TVLine can exclusively reveal that R.J.'s father will be played by the legendary Beau Bridges. "He'll be with us for a couple of episodes," Doherty tells TVLine. "We'll learn a little bit more about what R.J.'s childhood was like, and we'll explore the path that led him here."
RETURN DATE: Tuesday, September 15, at 10/9c (ABC) — A.S.
Scrubs
Whereas Season 1 of the revival was about J.D. reacclimating at Sacred Heart and easing into his new role as Chief of Medicine, Season 2 will focus more broadly on the doctors figuring out "who they are now as people," showrunner Aseem Batra tells TVLine. That includes Turk dealing with how it feels to age, while J.D. and Elliot navigate their post-divorce lives — and new relationships. J.D. dives headfirst into a romance with Rachel Bilson's Charlie, while Elliot reconnects with Sean (played by TV's Scott Foley), with Batra teasing that the ex-spouses will find themselves "dating and watching each other date." J.D. will even help facilitate Elliot and Sean's romance. At work, meanwhile, J.D. meets his match in new Chief Resident Grant (John Michael Higgins), who challenges J.D.'s perception of himself as the universally beloved good guy. "We get to play the comedy of that frustration and what it feels like when you think you should be able to reach someone and you can't quite reach them," Batra says. And as Dr. Cox continues to grapple with his illness, having to rely on J.D., Turk, Elliot, and Carla forces him to show a new vulnerability — though Batra assures us that "the illness can't rob him of the core of who he is."
BONUS SPOILER!: Neil Flynn's Janitor will return early in Season 2, as the show picks back up with Maintenance Guy, who may or may not actually be The Janitor's son — and who, like his alleged father, has "turned on J.D."
RETURN DATE: Wednesday, September 30, at 8/7c (ABC) — R.S.
Sheriff Country
We have a surprising number of questions heading into just the second season of "Sheriff Country." Why did Eva fake her death? Will Mickey, Wes, and Eva be able to muster up some sense of familial relationship? And finally, will Mickey and Boone ever get together in a real way?! Showrunner Matt Lopez says the biggest mystery — Eva's backstory — will be fully unpacked in the Season 2 premiere, so fans won't have to wait long to understand the complicated Fox family history. Plus, Eva will not necessarily be a villain in the "Sheriff Country" story. Per Lopez, Eva will serve as an antagonist to Mickey, but her relationship with Skye may surprise viewers as the DEA Deputy Director quickly adapts to her new role as a grandmother. She and Skye will form a unique bond, with Skye trying to act as a bridge connecting all the tragically fractured relationships among the adults around her.
BONUS SPOILER!: Ben McKenzie's Sheriff Wade will appear in the very first scene of the premiere, and he will have a complicated relationship with Mickey (played by McKenzie's real-life wife, Morena Baccarin). They've known each other for a long time, and they will work a case that will forever change the nature of their relationship. Ultimately, Lopez teases the possibility of both conflict and romance — which may fuel one another! — between Mickey and Wade.
RETURN DATE: Friday, October 9, at 8/7c (CBS) — C.F.
St. Denis Medical
Following their long-awaited kisses at the end of Season 2, St. Denis nurses Matt and Serena will fully be dating when the NBC comedy picks up for Season 3, according to showrunner Eric Ledgin. "Part of what makes them so exciting is their backstories and demeanors are so different," he tells TVLine. "What is it like for them to get to know each other's worlds? When a couple like this gets in their first fight, what does that look like? There are all kinds of stories that feel more interesting to me because they're so different, and yet, there's an attraction there." (Ledgin is reluctant to spoil much about the lovebirds' arc, but he can share that Serena will take Matt to his first EDM music festival in the third season.) Meanwhile, Ledgin assures us that the sophomore finale cliffhanger — in which a groggy Ron asked, "Where's my Joyce?" upon waking up from surgery — will "definitely" play out in the Season 3 premiere. "It would be fair to assume that a man under the influence of chemicals may not fully be aware of what he said, and maybe even of what he meant when he said that," Ledgin hints. "It wasn't just for the joke. I don't think we assigned any obvious meaning to it, so it leaves something to be explored in Season 3."
BONUS SPOILER!: After Alex spent the first two seasons navigating a new role at work and striving for work-life balance, Ledgin felt that Allison Tolman's character "needed something different" to tackle in Season 3. "We've landed on something that feels very relatable and especially of-the-time for Alex that develops throughout the season," he says.
RETURN DATE: Monday, November 2, at 8/7c (NBC) — R.L.
S.W.A.T. Exiles
Despite it being a continuation of Hondo's story, don't think of "S.W.A.T. Exiles" as Season 9 of "S.W.A.T." Instead, showrunner Jason Ning tells TVLine that it's more like a "cousin to the original. The DNA is absolutely there ... but it was important to make it feel like a different show." One major difference is that Shemar Moore's character is now in charge of a new group of young recruits — a concept inspired by an article Ning read about how Navy SEALs were having difficulty integrating Gen Z into the ranks. "What happens when Gen Z lands on Hondo's doorstep?" Ning asks. "That felt like an amazing source of conflict." His five new recruits have "all been discounted or written off for different reasons, and he has to turn them into an elite unit," Ning says. "He's coming in with his own ideas about leadership and how he thinks things should be handled. He thinks he's there to save them, but in essence, maybe he learns that the team kind of saves him." Fear not, though: Ning promises that "OG cast members will show up in really cool cameo instances," adding that it'll happen "a couple of times throughout the season," beginning with two major returns in the series premiere.
BONUS SPOILER!: Will Yun Lee ("The Good Doctor") plays a "confidant" of Hondo's who first appears in Episode 2.
PREMIERE DATE: Friday, September 25, at 10/9c (Starz), but you can also watch on-demand or through the Starz app at 12 a.m. ET on Fridays — A.S.
Tracker
After spending much of Season 3 digging into Colter's complicated family history, "that well is a little dry," showrunner Elwood Reid tells TVLine. Season 4 will instead focus more on who Colter is now — "How does he live? Does he have somebody in his life? Does he have romances?" — while pushing him into "morally gray or darker places" through cases that test him emotionally. One answer to Reid's romance question may come courtesy of Colter's father's old truck, which connects Colter with a woman with whom he "may have a spark." The potential romance will play out across the season as Colter finds himself "pursuing or being pursued by" someone. Meanwhile, Jensen Ackles returns as Russell in Episode 5, with Reid hoping to bring him back for a larger block of episodes dealing with the fallout from the secret deal Russell made in the Season 3 finale. "We thought it would be fun to have one of the brothers hold a secret," Reid says of the file Russell received containing information about Colter's childhood, teasing that keeping it from his younger brother could "create some tension."
BONUS SPOILER!: Colter won't always save the day in Season 4. Reid says the writers are exploring what happens when their hero fails — and even whether he could make a mistake that costs someone their life. "It's not always going to be a happy ending," he warns.
RETURN DATE: Sunday, October 4, at 9:30/8:30c (CBS) — R.S.
Tulsa King
"As we come into Season 4," head writer and executive producer Terence Winter tells TVLine, Dwight (played by Sylvester Stallone) "has all of his ducks in a row as far as his businesses are concerned. But of course, that doesn't sit well with his enemies." About those enemies: With Jeremiah Dunmire now just a pile of ashes after his end-of-season face-off with The General, Manfredi now will face "several antagonists" in the coming season. "His enemies come not only from within the Mob itself, but also the tech and political worlds," Winter previews. The new season will take place "very shortly" after the events of the Season 3 finale, in which Cal (Neal McDonough) won the Oklahoma governor's race — which puts Margaret (Dana Delany) in a unique position. "Margaret functions as a special assistant to Gov. Thresher, and yes, she understands what that means for Dwight in terms of access," the EP says. "Her position with the governor ends up impacting Dwight in a major way."
BONUS SPOILER!: Hundreds of miles away, don't think that Quiet Ray is sitting well with the knowledge that hiring Russell (Samuel L. Jackson) to kill Dwight didn't exactly go as planned. "We come into Season 4 with Quiet Ray and Dwight as antagonistic toward one another as ever," Winter says, "and their rivalry and bitterness heats up considerably as the season progresses."
RETURN DATE: Friday, October 16 (Paramount+) — K.R.
Which returning TV shows are you most looking forward to this fall? And which tidbits above have you most intrigued? Tell us below!