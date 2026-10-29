What To Watch Thursday: Ghosts Halloween Special, American Horror Story Finale, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "Ghosts" returns with a Halloween special, "American Horror Story" wraps up its lucky 13th season, and "SVU" consults a clairvoyant.
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Showtimes for October 29, 2026
The Kardashians
Kim, Khloé, and Kendall juggle busy work projects alongside a health issue, a trip to Vegas, a new snack line, and the potential for romance.
Time
Officer Bailey hides the truth as pressure mounts in the young offender institution.
WNBA Finals
The Golden State Valkyries head back to Atlanta to take on the Atlanta Dream in a pivotal Game 6.
Love Island: Australia
Season 8 premiere: Gorgeous, young, and single Aussie contestants experience the holiday of a lifetime, with the added possibility of meeting their soulmates.
9-1-1
In the wake of the volcanic eruption, Maddie and the 118 race to divert a river of lava before it consumes a packed hospital.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Georgie and Mandy are caught in the crossfire between their moms over CeeCee's Halloween costume, and Missy and Mary clash over her Halloween plans.
Hell's Kitchen
The chefs put their pizza making abilities to the test as they aim to win some well-deserved R&R.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Coming off a friendship high from Tokyo, Jenn wonders if her rekindled friendship with Tamra is genuine, and Vicki hosts a 20-year anniversary party attended by friends new and old.
Scrabble
Players put their word skills to the test as they try to stretch their way towards the final round and $10,000.
The Traitors: New Blood
We'll find out who has been granted the Power of Pardon, with the ability to either side with the majority and banish Victor or keep him in the game.
Thursday Night Football
Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers travel to Lambeau Field to take on Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.
Eternally Yours
Up for a promotion at her teaching job, Liz invites her boss and his wife over for drinks on Halloween, when they arrive dressed in stereotypical vampire costumes, much to Charles' annoyance.
9-1-1: Nashville
A blinding agent strikes Nashville during a pollen storm, leaving Blythe and others critically ill.
American Horror Story
Season 13 finale: Cordelia's witches try their hardest to come together as their chances to save the world grow dim.
Ghosts
A couple of months after Pete’s disappearance, while Sam is in Australia on the set of her new film, Kyle steps up to help babysit the ghosts. Also, Hetty is unexpectedly reunited with her estranged sister, Margaret (Maria Thayer), and Bela throws an unconventional Halloween bash at Woodstone.
Law & Order: SVU
When a clairvoyant's account of a nighttime assault raises more questions than answers, Curry must put her skepticism aside to uncover the truth. The squad's investigation reveals a long-buried secret that has haunted one family for generations.
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test
The recruits are tasked with locating chemical weapons in underground tunnels by crawling through narrow passageways.
Trivial Pursuit
A copywriter tries to draw up the perfect plan in our six iconic Trivial Pursuit categories in hopes of winning $20,000.
War
While Carla deals with the fallout from a late-night talk show appearance, Morgan is forced to reassure Zephyr's top executives.
Cupertino
Michael and Olivia defend the young founders of a prediction market site, one of whom has been arrested while the other flees on his private jet with Christy in tow after a night out together.
Grey's Anatomy
As Blue fights to reclaim his place at Grey Sloan, Jo is pulled from motherhood back into the OR. Jules and Winston's relationship remains strained, and Bailey struggles to find her footing as a student.
Law & Order
When an antiquities dealer is found murdered, Walker and Calvino uncover a contentious motive.