Everything Coming To Netflix In November 2026: Full List Of Movies & TV Shows

📺 "Happy's Place" Season 2

📺 "Mistletoe Murders" Seasons 1-2

📺 "Rectify" Seasons 1-4

📺 "The Red Road" Seasons 1-2

🎥 "A Sudden Case of Christmas"

🎥 "Air Force One"

🎥 "Barbie in the Nutcracker"

🎥 "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever"

🎥 "Bridesmaids"

🎥 "Cliffhanger"

🎥 "The Croods"

🎥 "The Day After Tomorrow"

🎥 "Fury"

🎥 "Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas"

🎥 "Insidious: Chapter 2"

🎥 "Insidious: Chapter 3"

🎥 "Looper"

🎥 "The Mummy"

🎥 "No Sleep 'Til Christmas"

🎥 "Public Enemies"

🎥 "Resident Evil"

🎥 "Resident Evil: Apocalypse"

🎥 "Richard Jewell"

🎥 "Same Time, Next Christmas"

🎥 "Stand by Me"

🎥 "Weekend at Bernie's"

🎥 "Whiplash"

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3

📺 "Bass x Machina" (original series, six-episode binge)

In a steampunk West overrun by outlaws, machines and supernatural forces, a father (voiced by Brian Tyree Henry) is forced to become judge, jury and executioner to protect his family.

📺 "St. Denis Medical" Season 2

📺 "Will Trent" Seasons 1-4

🤣 "Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike" (original comedy special)

🎥 "Christmas Time Is Here"

🎥 "A Cinderella Christmas Ball"

🎥 "Menorah in the Middle"

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

📺 "Love Is Blind" Season 11 finale (original series)

📺 "Taken: Natalee Holloway" (original series, three-episode binge)

The docuseries traces the decades-long search that led Holloway's mother face-to-face with the alleged killer.

🎥 "A Dog's Perfect Christmas" (original movie)

A teenager, her grandfather, and his trusty basset hound struggle to hold their family together at Christmas; Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Jennifer Tilly, and Mary Steenburgen star.

🎥 "Deck the Hallways"

🎥 "A Runaway Bride for Christmas"

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5

📺 "Black Doves" Season 2 (original series, six-episode binge)

📺 "North of North" Season 2 (original series, eight-episode binge)

📺 "The Neighborhood" Seasons 1-8

🎥 "Deck the Halls"

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6

🎥 "Carolina Caroline"

🎥 "Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story"

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

🎥 "Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass"

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9

📺 "Power" Seasons 1-6

🎥 "Misty Green"

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

🤣 "Janelle James: How Romantic" (original comedy special)

🎥 "Reminders of Him"

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

📺 "The Body" (original series, eight-episode binge)

After a dance-team initiation gone wrong, a group of badly behaved Catholic school girls (Kristina Bogic, Sara Boustany, and Geena Meszaros) begin having prophetic visions that set off mass hysteria in their town.

🎥 "Avedon" (original documentary)

Director Ron Howard explores the life and legacy of influential photographer Richard Avedon, whose portraits of world leaders, pop culture icons, and supermodels helped shape the visual culture of the 20th Century.

🎥 "Tyler Perry's The Gospel of Christmas" (original movie)

A struggling pastor must rediscover his faith to save his family's church and community in time for Christmas; Fantasia Barrino, Tank, Shirley Caesar, and Yolanda Adams star.

🎥 "How to Fall In Love by Christmas"

🎥 "Rodeo Christmas Romance"

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

📺 "The First 48" Season 16

🎥 "Allen" (original movie)

Twenty years after an encounter with an alien changed his life, a man (T.J. Power) is reunited with his extraterrestrial childhood friend, whose unexpected return brings new complications.

🎥 "A Christmas Castle Proposal: A Royal in Paradise 2"

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

🎥 "Heartland" (original movie)

A former country superstar (Jessica Chastain) returns to Nashville to unravel the truth behind her niece's disappearance.

🎥 "A Merry Christmas Wish"

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

📺 "Cunk on Cinema" (original series, six-episode binge)

Diane Morgan reprises her role as Philomena Cunk, exploring the history of cinema, from the invention of the camera and the French New Wave to CGI and the future of AI.

🎥 "Insidious"

🎥 "Smile"

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16

🎥 "Christmas on the Ranch"

🎥 "Reporting for Christmas"

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

📺 "Run the World" Seasons 1-2

🤣 "Mike Ward: Modest" (original comedy special)

🎥 "Obsession"

🎥 "RBG"

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

📺 "Win the Mall" (original series, eight-episode binge)

Part shopping spree, part social strategy, this high-gloss reality competition drops players into a living mall where they'll fight to outshop, outsmart, and outlast one another — and only one will walk away with the keys to the ultimate prize; Haley Baylee hosts.

📺 "America's Test Kitchen Friendsgiving" Season 1

🎥 "Guarding Stars" (original movie)

Sparks fly when a bodyguard (Leighton Meester) is assigned to protect an action star (Jared Padalecki) over the holidays; Andie MacDowell co-stars.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

📺 "The Altruists" (original series, eight-episode binge)

Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner star as Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, two hyper-smart, ambitious young idealists who tried to remake the global financial system in the blink of an eye... before they were accused of stealing $8 billion.

🎥 "A Cherry Pie Christmas"

🎥 "Christmas at Fields Ranch"

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

🎥 "Primetime Preacher$" (original documentary)

In the 1980s, televangelists Jim Bakker, Jerry Falwell, and Jimmy Swaggart transformed American religion and politics, until greed, rivalry, and scandal ignited a holy war that threatened their empires.

🎥 "Steps" (original movie)

In this animated twist on "Cinderella," misunderstood stepsister Lilith (voiced by Ali Wong) accidentally turns her sister Margot (Stephanie Hsu) into a frog and must team up with Cinderella (Amanda Seyfried) to save the kingdom from a scheming villain (Nikki Glaser); Daniel Radcliffe, Peter Dinklage, and Bette Midler also lend their voices.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21

🎥 "The Family Holiday"

🎥 "Marry Christmas"

🎥 "Mistletoe Mixup"

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23

📺 "The Great British Baking Show: Holidays" Season 9 (original series, two episodes)

📺 "The Trials of Karen Read" (original series, three-episode binge)

The docuseries examines the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe, whose girlfriend, Karen Read, became the prime suspect, and the competing theories, contentious investigation, and courtroom battles that divided a Massachusetts community and captivated the nation.

📺 "Mark Rober's CrunchLabs" Season 6

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24

🎥 "Rob Lowe: The Outsider" (original documentary)

This definitive profile goes beyond the highlight reel to reveal what it really took for Lowe to survive Hollywood and become one of its most enduring stars.

🎥 "All for Christmas"

🎥 "The Trouble With Mistletoe"

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

🏈 "NFL Netflix Gameday: Thanksgiving Eve" (Packers vs. Rams)

🎥 "The Mosquito Bowl" (original movie)

In the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, four college football stars (Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, and Tom Francis) enlist in the U.S. Marines, discovering the strength of brotherhood and the cost of war.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26

📺 "The Hunting Wives" Season 2 (original series, eight-episode binge)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27

📺 "The Great British Baking Show" Collection 14 finale (original series)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30

🎥 "Pressure"

🎥 "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie"