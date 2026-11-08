Gilligan's Island Star Russell Johnson's Two Twilight Zone Episodes Used The Same Sci-Fi Gimmick

More than three years before tinkering with inventions as The Professor on CBS' "Gilligan's Island," Russell Johnson tinkered with time travel. Twice. In two episodes of Rod Serling's rewatchable anthology series "The Twilight Zone," his characters get embroiled in different plots featuring time travel.

His first appearance on the show was in "Execution," the 26th episode of the first season. His second appearance was in "Back There," the 13th episode of the second season. They aired a little over nine months apart. Both episodes were well-written explorations of time travel, but each one explored it differently. "Execution" has Johnson's character facilitating someone's travel through time, while "Back There" has him traveling through time himself.

"I was very proud to be in those," Johnson told the Archive of American Television when asked about his time acting on the iconic science-fiction series, which also aired on CBS. "They were wonderful, and they still are. They hold up, those stories."