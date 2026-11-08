What To Watch Sunday: New Cupertino, Love Is Blind Reunion, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: "Cupertino" airs on a special night, Nick and Vanessa Lachey host the "Love Is Blind" reunion, and "The Institute" returns for Season 2.
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Showtimes for November 8, 2026
Love Is Blind
After all the "I dos" and "I don'ts," the pod squad comes back together to tell all at the Season 11 reunion, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.
A Season of Promises
Estranged sisters (Brooke D'Orsay and Ali Liebert) set aside their differences to play Cupid for their widowed father (James Denton) at Christmas.
An Ozark Mountain Christmas
When a young designer reluctantly returns home to the Ozarks for Christmas, reconnecting with her family's legacy and a caring local man helps her rediscover the faith, purpose, and sense of home she left behind; Brianna Cohen and Jonathan Stoddard star.
Animal Control
Emily and Shred host their first party as a couple.
Cupertino
When Christy’s roommate is denied a transplant due to an AI algorithm swapping the order of the list to put a wealthy man above her, Michael and Olivia race to get a judge on board to stop the surgery.
Professor T
When Jasper's former mentor is murdered, a suspect is arrested but the truth hides darker secrets; Jasper risks everything to expose the killer.
The Real Housewives of Potomac
Ashley takes the ladies back to the Delaware shore a decade later, where they immediately make waves; Wendy shocks the ladies with a revelation about Stacey, and Monique confronts Karen about her lack of support during her divorce.
The Road Back to Us
A newly divorced couple (Mary Antonini and Shane Marriott) must drive cross-country together to deliver their daughter's belongings to college, retracing the milestones of their marriage along the way.
Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas
Season 2 premiere: Thirty-two superstar chefs create sweet and savory delights in hopes of sleighing the competition and winning $100,000 for charity.
The Simpsons
Bart and Lisa break into Krustyland’s most notorious failed attraction only to discover that it hasn’t been completely abandoned.
The Gilded Age
Bertha returns to a frosty household, Peggy’s career aspirations clash with the Newport crowd, and Agnes reluctantly gives an interview.
The Institute
Season 2 premiere: After their escape, Luke and friends plot to end the Institute for good; the Director enlists a new ally; Sigsby seeks a way back in.
Maigret
Maigret and his team close in on Olga Borysenko's murderer; however, the investigation lands Maigret in more danger.
Universal Basic Guys
The Hoagies take a trip to Story World; Mark engineers a way to pay for the trip.
Grimsburg
Flute and Stan switch bodies for a day.
The Gold
The British police join forces with the DEA to take down the international money laundering operation.
Treasure Island
On Skeleton Island, Jim leads the search for the treasure as tension and paranoia rise when the island's dark history emerges.