The Diplomat Renewed For Season 5 At Netflix

We'll get to see what "The Diplomat" looks like when Kate Wyler is no longer a diplomat: Netflix has renewed the political thriller starring Keri Russell for Season 5, TVLine has learned.

Season 4 debuted on the streamer earlier this month, reaching #3 on Netflix's Global Top 10 list in its second week of availability.

Russell stars as ambassador Kate Wyler, with Rufus Sewell as her husband (and U.S. vice president) Hal and Allison Janney as President Grace Penn. (Bradley Whitford co-stars as Grace's husband Todd.) In Season 4, Grace was shot in an assassination attempt and then pushed the U.S. to the brink of war with Russia, despite Kate's objections. (The season also introduced "Doctor Who" alum Jodie Whittaker as the new U.K. prime minister.) In the season finale, Kate publicly resigned as ambassador during the G7 summit to protest Grace's actions... and she was followed out the door by Hal.

Debuting in 2023, "The Diplomat" has earned critical acclaim and 10 Emmy nominations so far, including two nods for best drama series, with a win for Janney earlier this year for best supporting actress in a drama.

TVLine's Scorecard has been updated to reflect the renewal news. Excited to see what happens next on "The Diplomat"? And where do you think Kate and Hal go from here? Make your voice heard in the comments!