PUBG TV Series Adaptation Starring Donald Glover In The Works At Netflix
Donald Glover is about to enter an epic battle royale.
The "Community" and "Atlanta" alum is developing a television-series adaptation of the "PUBG" video games, TVLine has learned. Glover will star in, direct, write, and executive-produce the project.
"PUBG," from Krafton, is a franchise that started with a game called "PUBG: Battlegrounds" in 2017. (The name evolved from its original form, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds".) That highly popular game is a battle royale-style endeavor, in which multiple players compete on a map to amass resources and wind up as the last one standing. Per the game's official site, the motto is: "Land, loot, survive!"
"PUBG" holds seven Guinness World Records, including First Video Game to Reach 2 Million Concurrent Players on Steam, a gaming platform.
Stephen Glover will write and executive-produce alongside his brother
Stephen Glover ("Atlanta," "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"), Donald Glover's brother, also will write and executive-produce the series. Other executive producers include Michael Schaefer, Fam Udeorji, Taeseok Jang, and Sujin Lee.
Donald Glover followed up his breakout role as Troy Barnes in the NBC comedy "Community" with "Atlanta," the FX series he created, starred in, and executive-produced.
Glover's other TV work includes "Girls" and "The Studio," as well as Prime Video's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," which he co-created with Francesca Sloane. Though "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" was renewed for Season 2 in 2024, subsequent reports indicate the series' sophomore run is delayed and cast doubt on whether Glover will reprise his role in future seasons.
If "PUBG" lands a series order, it will join other Netflix video-game adaptations, including a live-action "Assassin's Creed" series the streamer greenlit in 2025.
Would you watch a "PUBG" TV show from Donald Glover? Let us know in the comments!