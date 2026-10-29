PUBG TV Series Adaptation Starring Donald Glover In The Works At Netflix

Donald Glover is about to enter an epic battle royale.

The "Community" and "Atlanta" alum is developing a television-series adaptation of the "PUBG" video games, TVLine has learned. Glover will star in, direct, write, and executive-produce the project.

"PUBG," from Krafton, is a franchise that started with a game called "PUBG: Battlegrounds" in 2017. (The name evolved from its original form, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds".) That highly popular game is a battle royale-style endeavor, in which multiple players compete on a map to amass resources and wind up as the last one standing. Per the game's official site, the motto is: "Land, loot, survive!"

"PUBG" holds seven Guinness World Records, including First Video Game to Reach 2 Million Concurrent Players on Steam, a gaming platform.