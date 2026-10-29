Patrick Stewart, Star Trek's Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Dead At 86
Sir Patrick Stewart, the British actor best known as the "Star Trek" franchise's Capt. Jean-Luc Picard, died Wednesday. He was 86.
"We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia," his official X account said in a statement. "He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace."
Stewart was a classically trained actor who was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company for nearly two decades. His first television role was that of a fire officer on the British soap opera "Coronation Street" in 1967.
In 1987, Stewart nabbed the role of Picard, who helmed the Enterprise in the first live-action "Star Trek" spinoff, "The Next Generation." In an interview on the BBC talk show "Parkinson," Stewart told a story about how "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry handled a common question about his casting.
"At the very first press conference, a reporter asked Gene Roddenberry, 'Look, y'know, it doesn't make any sense. You've got a bald actor playing this part. Surely, by the 24th century, they will have found a cure for male pattern baldness?'" Stewart recalled. "And Gene Roddenberry said, 'No, by the 24th century, no one will care.'"
Stewart returned as Jean-Luc in Star Trek: Picard
Patrick Stewart played Jean-Luc Picard for seven seasons on "Next Generation," as well as in four theatrical movies released after the series' finale. His post-"Trek" career included starring in several one-off TV stints — including USA Network's "Moby Dick" miniseries and TNT's "A Christmas Carol" — and playing Professor X in the "X-Men" movie franchise. He also filmed memorable guest roles on "Frasier" and "Extras" and voiced characters in animated series like "American Dad" and "Family Guy."
In 2015, Stewart made his return as a series lead in "Blunt Talk," Jonathan Ames' Starz comedy about a blowhard, often inebriated cable TV news anchor and his hapless staff. The show ran two seasons before getting cancelled in late 2016.
Stewart returned to the "Trek"-verse in 2018 when he signed on to reprise Jean-Luc Picard in Paramount+'s "Star Trek: Picard." "I will always be very proud to have been a part of 'Star Trek: The Next Generation,' but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with 'Star Trek' had run its natural course," he said via statement at the time. "It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over." ("Picard" ran for three seasons before wrapping up in 2023.)
In 2010, Stewart was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in recognition of his services to drama. He also was a multiple Emmy- and Golden Globe nominee.