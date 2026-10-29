Patrick Stewart, Star Trek's Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Dead At 86

Sir Patrick Stewart, the British actor best known as the "Star Trek" franchise's Capt. Jean-Luc Picard, died Wednesday. He was 86.

"We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia," his official X account said in a statement. "He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace."

Stewart was a classically trained actor who was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company for nearly two decades. His first television role was that of a fire officer on the British soap opera "Coronation Street" in 1967.

In 1987, Stewart nabbed the role of Picard, who helmed the Enterprise in the first live-action "Star Trek" spinoff, "The Next Generation." In an interview on the BBC talk show "Parkinson," Stewart told a story about how "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry handled a common question about his casting.

"At the very first press conference, a reporter asked Gene Roddenberry, 'Look, y'know, it doesn't make any sense. You've got a bald actor playing this part. Surely, by the 24th century, they will have found a cure for male pattern baldness?'" Stewart recalled. "And Gene Roddenberry said, 'No, by the 24th century, no one will care.'"