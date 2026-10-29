Apple TV's Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 3 Eyes Creative Overhaul With New Titans

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" is the first small-screen entry in Legendary Entertainment's Monsterverse, which began with 2014's "Godzilla" film and most recently added "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" in 2024. The series follows two siblings looking to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch, which ultimately leads them to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and real-life son Wyatt Russell in separate timelines).

Season 2, which concluded on May 1, picks up with the fate of Monarch, and the world, hanging in the balance. "The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong's Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea," reads the official synopsis. "The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon."

The "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" cast also includes Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Anders Holm, Mari Yamamoto, Ren Watabe, and Joe Tippett.

Apple TV is also developing a second, as-yet-untitled Monsterverse series centered on Wyatt Russell's iteration of Lee Shaw, an American operative who in 1984 went on a secret mission behind enemy lines in an attempt to stop the Soviets from unleashing a horrific new Titan big enough to destroy the U.S. and turn the tide of the Cold War. Joby Harold ("Obi-Wan Kenobi") will serve as showrunner of that project.

What do you make of this possible overhaul, "Monarch" fans? And if Season 3 comes to pass, which new Titans would you like to see on your screens?