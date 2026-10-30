Dexter: Resurrection's Michael C. Hall On Dexter's 'Dangerous Risks' And 'Desire For Recognition' In Season 2 Premiere

Dexter Morgan just wants a little credit, OK?

In the Season 2 premiere of "Dexter: Resurrection" (now available to stream on Paramount+), our titular serial killer is feeling his age. Not only is his eyesight starting to fail him (getting old's the pits, man), but he's a bit outmatched by the prey he's hunting. And according to series lead Michael C. Hall, Dexter is taking stock of his life — past, present, future — and his legacy in Season 2.

"I think he's at a point in his life that, two decades ago, he wouldn't have foreseen," Hall tells TVLine in the video above. "I think he would have imagined that he had either been done in or caught at this point. He finds himself at a juncture in his life where there's maybe more of it behind him there than there is ahead of him, and what does he have to show for it? He's in a basement apartment driving a share car and he's sort of an anonymous person."

While Dexter is able to track down an old foe in the premiere (more on that below), Hall says his character's season-long crisis revolves around desire, but not the kind one might expect from the aging antihero.

"The symptom of his midlife crisis is a desire for recognition, a desire for appreciation, a desire to be celebrated for being a uniquely capable person," the actor says. "That's a dicey proposition for someone whose primary role is not to get caught, given what he does. It creates an inherent conflict and invites him into taking dangerous risks that he wouldn't otherwise take, which is always a part of the fun."