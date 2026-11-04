What To Watch Wednesday: Chicago Fire Hits Episode 300, All's Fair And Stick Return, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "Chicago Fire" reaches Episode 300, "All's Fair" and "Stick" return for new seasons, and "Love Is Blind" wraps up on Netflix.
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Showtimes for November 4, 2026
A Dog's Perfect Christmas
A teenager, her grandfather, and his trusty basset hound struggle to hold their family together at Christmas; Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Jennifer Tilly, and Mary Steenburgen star.
All the Queen's Men
A synopsis was not available at press time.
All's Fair
Season 2 premiere: The lawyers of Grant, Ronson & Greene are back for another season of scandals, secrets, and stilettos. As new allegiances form, friendships are tested and a shocking revelation threatens the very existence of the firm.
Brothers
Season 1 finale: The gloves come off, the truth comes out — and nothing will ever be the same.
The Greatest
Series premiere: Jaalen Best stars in the first authorized scripted series about the life of Muhammad Ali, offering unprecedented access and going beyond the amazing victories and defeats that made Ali a legend, both in and out of the ring.
Love Is Blind
Season 11 finale: Which couples will say "I do"? And which will say "I most certainly do not"?
Sacrifice
A synopsis was not available at press time.
Small Prophets
Season 1 finale: Brian warns Michael and Kacey that time is of the essence as all hell breaks loose.
Stick
Season 2 premiere: Santi takes the next step in his pursuit of professional golf, only to discover how quickly the game changes when talent becomes expectation.
Taken: Natalee Holloway
The docuseries traces the decades-long search that led Holloway's mother face-to-face with the alleged killer.
Chicago Med
Suspicions abound when a young injured boy and three burn victims are brought into the ED.
The Floor
A favorite champion claims a strategic advantage that puts The Floor on edge, and a new contender has the whale in his sights.
Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking
Season 3 premiere: Hosts James and Oliver Phelps welcome four teams of returning fan-favorite competitors to the Wizards of Baking kitchen.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Quai throws a Reiki event to try and mend the fractured group.
Scrubs
J.D. and Elliot reconnect while managing a difficult parenting conversation. Meanwhile, the interns grapple with work-life balance.
Survivor
The castaways face a daunting rite of passage that harkens all the way back to Season 1. Then chaos ensues as the group mingles and navigates old alliances and new promises while battling for the first individual immunity necklace of the season.
Abbott Elementary
Gregory and Melissa come together to address an issue with a teacher, while Janine spends time with Courtney.
99 to Beat
The remaining contestants compete in five games: "Fish Fling," "Rope Wrangle," "Color Match," "Tea Cup Balance," and "Water Balloon Weave."
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Michael Urie, Yvonne Orji, and Hasan Minhaj spin the world's most famous wheel in hopes of winning big money for the charity of their choice
Chicago Fire
In the milestone 300th episode, Firehouse 51 responds to a complex hostage situation, Cruz continues to make strides, and Chief Tomlin gives Severide an impossible task.
The Lowdown
An old friend returns a favor.
Sistas
On what should be a lighthearted day at the salon, personal struggles and buried truths begin to surface across the city.
The Amazing Race
Teams travel to Sri Lanka where a live double U-turn vote unleashes anger and forces some teams to stage a comeback.
Chicago P.D.
Burgess takes on a risky undercover assignment while struggling to feel settled in her new house.
Church Wives
Series premiere: Two ambitious women go to war for status and power when a coveted leadership role opens up at a prominent megachurch.
Shark Tank
Hopeful entrepreneurs brave the Tank with bold ideas, including a photorealistic custom car cover, sweat-hiding shirts, a reimagined MSG seasoning, and a real baseball with a soft core to keep young players safe.
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head
Old Butt-Head finds out about Beavis' freakishly strong grip and uses it to hustle at a biker bar; Beavis makes a new friend when he gets injured and starts seeing double.