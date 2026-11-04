What To Watch Wednesday: Chicago Fire Hits Episode 300, All's Fair And Stick Return, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Wednesday: "Chicago Fire" reaches Episode 300, "All's Fair" and "Stick" return for new seasons, and "Love Is Blind" wraps up on Netflix.

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