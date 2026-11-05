What To Watch Thursday: Black Doves And Mistletoe Murders Return, Hell's Kitchen Turns 25, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "Black Doves" returns on Netflix, "Mistletoe Murders" gets the holidays started on Hallmark, and "Hell's Kitchen" celebrates 25 years.
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
Showtimes for November 5, 2026
Big John's Bosh! Family
Internet sensation John "Big John" Fisher, his wife Charlotte, and their larger-than-life family navigate viral fame, family milestones, and everyday chaos.
Black Doves
Season 2 premiere: Helen is still betraying her nation’s secrets to the covert organization she serves: the Black Doves. But after the misadventures of last Christmas, and with her husband Wallace preparing to become Prime Minister, she is walking a more treacherous line than ever.
The Kardashians
Kim, Kris, and Khloé bond with Kim’s co-stars during a trip to Palm Springs before Kim faces her health struggles.
North of North
Season 2 premiere: As winter settles over Ice Cove, young Inuk mother Siaja is still determined to make life better — for herself and everyone around her.
Second Chance Holiday
A dating expert (Ayesha Curry) determined to break her streak of getting dumped during the holidays reunites with her high school sweetheart (Matthew Daddario), leaving her to wonder if fate is leading her back to her first love.
Super Troopers 3
Everyone’s favorite cops are back with the third installment of the cult comedy classic from the Broken Lizard crew.
Terrell & T.O.
This documentary chronicles the rise of Terrell Owens, a third-round draft pick who became one of the NFL's most accomplished and polarizing wide receivers.
Time
Season 3 finale: Life-changing decisions loom for staff and inmates at HMYOI Alderwick.
The Walsh Sisters
Series premiere: Five Irish sisters navigate addiction, relationships, family feuds, and the complicated bonds that hold them together.
9-1-1
Buck and Eddie’s friendship is at odds following their argument over Theo, and the 118 races to the scene of an accident that has been complicated by a good Samaritan.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Georgie and Mandy reach their breaking points when Missy moves in with the McAllisters.
Hell's Kitchen
It's time for a special black-tie gala celebrating 25 years of "Hell's Kitchen"! The chefs are tasked with creating a dish for the gala menu, and the top three dishes, judged by previous "Hell's Kitchen" winners, will have their dish featured on the prestigious menu.
Mistletoe Murders
Season 3 premiere: Emily Lane once again teams up with Detective Sam Wilner to solve three new Christmas mysteries as her past collides with her present, leaving her questioning everything she believed to be true.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
The O.C. ladies relive all the drama in Part 1 of the Season 20 reunion, with Andy Cohen doing his best to rein them in.
Scrabble
Clever wordsmiths hope to wipe away their competition and play for a fresh $10,000.
Snowbody Like You
Years after a disastrous first date, a Christmas blizzard reunites two would-be lovers for a second chance at romance.
The Traitors: New Blood
The faithfuls finally caught a traitor with the banishment of Tomica last week — and now Joe is in their crosshairs.
Thursday Night Football
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars travel to Baltimore to take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 9.
Eternally Yours
Max invites Steve the Blood Guy over for game night, a kind gesture that inadvertently leads Steve to decide to leave Seattle — and sends the coven on a desperate hunt for a new blood supply.
9-1-1: Nashville
The Pharaoh targets Dixie’s flight, and a new dispatch manager arrives to lead Cammie and her team, while Rogue divulges his tragic past to Don and Ryan.
Elsbeth
A prize-winning hole-in-one by Perry Macintyre (Nat Faxon) leads Elsbeth and an insurance investigator to suspect foul play behind a country club president's fatal accident.
Law & Order: SVU
When a wedding guest is assaulted at the reception, Benson and the squad uncover a secret that changes the course of the investigation.
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test
The recruits' mental and physical resilience is tested by the brutal mud sickener challenge, and later, the recruits are divided into two teams and tasked with evading capture while stranded behind enemy lines.
Trivial Pursuit
A four-time defending champion looks to outsmart the six iconic Trivial Pursuit categories in hopes of winning $20,000.
War
As Taylor & Byrne prepare for court, paranoia spreads through the firm. Johnny takes desperate measures, but an error puts everything at risk.
Cupertino
Olivia recruits her friend Celeste to be the lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against an AI training company accused of wage and overtime abuse.
Grey's Anatomy
Amelia sees a young patient with an extremely rare condition, and Bailey receives unfavorable feedback from a TA at school. Jo attends a birth trauma support group, and the Olympic floor is rocked by family drama.
Law & Order
When a college basketball star is shot dead after winning the championship game, Walker and Calvino uncover a trail of online vitriol that leads far beyond the internet.