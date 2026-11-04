10 Years Ago Today: Netflix Premiered One Of The Most Decorated Drama Shows In Streaming History

Netflix's "The Crown" turns 10 today, a milestone for the award-winning royal drama that ran for six seasons from 2016 to 2023.

A fictionalized account of the British royal family throughout the decades of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, "The Crown" won 24 Emmys from 87 nominations — both records for a streaming original series. At the 2021 Emmy Awards, "The Crown" Season 4 swept all seven major drama categories — a first-of-its-kind feat that has not been repeated since. The show had the critical acclaim to back up its massive awards haul, as Season 1 set the tone with an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score. Elevated by Claire Foy and Matt Smith's lead performances, the debut season of "The Crown" was widely praised for its ambitious historical storytelling, as well as its stunning sets and costumes.

Despite repeatedly recasting roles to reflect its aging characters, "The Crown" maintained its near-universal approval through Season 4. The show's fifth and sixth seasons drew more criticism than their predecessors, though its impressive production values and exceptional performances — notably Elizabeth Debicki's portrayal of Princess Diana — kept the nominations and awards rolling in.