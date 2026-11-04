10 Years Ago Today: Netflix Premiered One Of The Most Decorated Drama Shows In Streaming History
Netflix's "The Crown" turns 10 today, a milestone for the award-winning royal drama that ran for six seasons from 2016 to 2023.
A fictionalized account of the British royal family throughout the decades of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, "The Crown" won 24 Emmys from 87 nominations — both records for a streaming original series. At the 2021 Emmy Awards, "The Crown" Season 4 swept all seven major drama categories — a first-of-its-kind feat that has not been repeated since. The show had the critical acclaim to back up its massive awards haul, as Season 1 set the tone with an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score. Elevated by Claire Foy and Matt Smith's lead performances, the debut season of "The Crown" was widely praised for its ambitious historical storytelling, as well as its stunning sets and costumes.
Despite repeatedly recasting roles to reflect its aging characters, "The Crown" maintained its near-universal approval through Season 4. The show's fifth and sixth seasons drew more criticism than their predecessors, though its impressive production values and exceptional performances — notably Elizabeth Debicki's portrayal of Princess Diana — kept the nominations and awards rolling in.
The Crown was a monumental TV show for Netflix
By the time "The Crown" premiered in 2016, Netflix had already scored hits with series like "House of Cards," "Orange Is the New Black," and "Narcos." But the Peter Morgan-created historical drama would become one of the streamer's most decorated and expensive originals.
Across the show's six seasons, "The Crown" reportedly cost more than $600 million to produce. In 2024, a year after the series ended, Morgan reflected on the challenges of making 60 episodes. "I can speak from the creators' point of view and say it's a very, very hard thing to pull off and I'm constantly stunned that we did," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I can't speak to the financial commitment that would have to be made by a streamer to replicate something of 60 hours [either], but I can't see them doing it now, which is a great shame because these things are unique."
Whether another production on the scale of "The Crown" will emerge remains to be seen, but Netflix's engrossing royal family drama has earned a distinguished place in television history.