Quote Of The Day By Michael Douglas: 'He Said To Me, You Know, I Would Have Been Nicer To You If...'

Michael Douglas is best known for being an Oscar-winning actor thanks to his work in film. He won best picture in 1976 for producing "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest," before later winning best actor in a leading role in 1988 for his performance as greedy stock broker Gordon Gekko in "Wall Street." However, he actually broke out thanks to leading ABC's crime drama "The Streets of San Francisco" as Inspector Steve Keller. It's one of the cop shows from the '70s that still holds up today.

In 1974, he was nominated for an Emmy for best supporting actor in drama for his role in "The Streets of San Francisco," and nominated two more times throughout the show's five-season run for outstanding continuing performance by a supporting actor in a drama series. Later, Douglas received a nomination for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series in 2002 for appearing in NBC's "Will & Grace." Douglas then won the Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or movie after playing Liberace in HBO's "Behind the Candelabra" in 2013.

The star has continued to act, playing the titular founding father in Apple TV's "Franklin" in 2024 with the likes of Noah Jupe and Eddie Marsan. Most recently, Douglas wrote a memoir about his life and sprawling Hollywood career, titled "One Helluva Ride." Since the book was recently published, here's his quote of the day.